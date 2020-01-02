An Olympic runner was reminded mere steps from the finish line of a New Year’s Eve race that, when it comes to running, it’s best to hold off on celebrations.

Jacob Kiplimo, a teenager who represented Uganda in the 2016 Olympics, was about to win the 95th San Silvestre de Sao Paulo Road Race with a record-setting pace Tuesday in Brazil when he raised his arms as he neared the finish. But he failed to hear the footsteps of Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie, who zoomed past him with a last-second burst, winning by a half-stride.

Kandie became the first to win the 15k event in under 43 minutes, finishing in 42:59. Each of Kandie’s wins (in a half-marathon in Lille and a 10k in Casablanca) was a personal best.

Kiplimo, the 2017 IAAF junior cross-country world champion, was second in 43 minutes flat and both he and Kandie broke the record for the race. The disappointing finish capped a year in which Kiplimo won silver in the cross-country world championships, finishing behind Joshua Cheptegei (31:40 to 31:44). Last fall, the 19-year-old was one of the pace-setting runners who helped Eliud Kipchoge run a marathon in under two hours. He finished 26th in the 5,000 meters at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Brigid Kosgei, the Kenyan runner who broke the marathon world record last fall in Chicago, was the women’s winner in 48:54.

The victory for Kandie was his third in a major road race in 2019 and the Sao Paulo race, like other Saint Silvestre races in Spain and Portugal, attracts a strong field. Paul Tergat previously held the record in the race, with a time of 43:12. He set the mark in 1995 on the first of his five wins in the race. Tergat, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from Kenya, held records in the marathon, half-marathon and 10,000 meters during his career.

