“After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it’s time for me to begin my next chapter,” Young said in a tweeted statement.

AD

The Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the first pick in the draft, have four months to decide between Young, the Heisman Trophy finalist who starred for the state’s flagship university, or LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner who grew up in The Plains, Ohio, two hours across the state.

AD

The Bengals also desperately need a quarterback to replace Andy Dalton, their starter of nine years.

Waiting in the wings are the Washington Redskins, who could be eager to draft Young, a D.C.-area native and prep standout for DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., with the draft’s No. 2 pick.

Washington also just hired the defensive-minded Ron Rivera as its new head coach and NFL lifer Jack Del Rio as its defensive coordinator. Del Rio said this week that the Redskins would play a 4-3 defense in 2020, a system that requires another edge rusher. Young would play alongside defensive ends Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, the team’s two most recent top draft picks, and defensive end Montez Sweat, a late 2019 first-round pick.

AD

Young, 20, missed two games in 2019 due to an NCAA suspension, but that did not hurt his draft stock. He is Pro Football Focus’s highest-ever-graded defensive prospect. Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt called Young a potential future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in November.

AD

“You can see him with a gold jacket,” Klatt said.

"You can see @youngchase907 with a gold jacket"



Back in November, @joelklatt shared his high expectations for Chase Young's NFL career. pic.twitter.com/8JE7s9DpB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2020

Young returned from his suspension to have one of the biggest games of his career with three sacks and four tackles for losses against Penn State. But he was held quiet in his final three games. He did not record a tackle against Michigan, and was held mostly out of the backfield in the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin and in the Fiesta Bowl, the College Football Playoff national semifinal, against Clemson. Ohio State lost, 29-23, as the Tigers racked up 417 yards of offense.

AD

After that game, a number of Buckeyes players announced their departure for the NFL, including running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive back Jeff Okuda.

Read more:

AD