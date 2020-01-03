Mexico’s Medio Tiempo was first to report about the possible move.

Flores, 25, is among several Latin American players targeted by United, which lost Rooney to Derby County in England, Luciano Acosta to Atlas in Mexico and Lucas Rodríguez to Estudiantes in Argentina. This past regular season, they combined for 23 of United’s 42 goals and 13 of 32 assists.

AD

D.C., according to another person close to the situation, has also been pursuing midfielder Brian Lozano, a prized attacker for Mexican club Santos Laguna. Venezuelan forward Gelmin Rivas and Ecuadoran midfielder Christian Alemán were also in the mix.

AD

Flores has made 47 appearances and scored 13 goals for the Peruvian national team. He started three group matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He is primarily a left wing but has also played in central midfield, a position United has emphasized in its offseason player search. Acosta was United’s playmaker for most of four years but fell out of form this past season and lost his starting job. Winger Paul Arriola filled the role late in the campaign.

AD

Acosta’s contract expired this winter. Rodríguez returned to his native Argentina after his one-year loan expired and the sides were unable to reach agreement on a new loan or permanent transfer.

Flores joined Morelia in summer 2018 from Danish club Aalborg. In the recently completed Apertura season in Mexico, he scored seven goals in 21 matches as Morelia reached the semifinals.

AD

His contract runs for another 2½ years, meaning United would have to pay a multimillion dollar transfer fee to Morelia while planning to make him one of the organization’s highest-paid players.

MLS teams this winter have been turning increasingly to Liga MX for well-known players, with Alan Pulido (Kansas City), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver) and Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus) heading north.

AD

With training camp set to open in two weeks, United has only 18 players under contract, not including midfielder Chris Durkin, who is on loan to Belgium’s Sint-Truiden.

There is ample depth in defensive midfield and on the wings but shortcomings in central midfield and on the front line. The only natural forward is Norway’s Ola Kamara.

Read more:

AD