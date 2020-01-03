Given other NHL coaching moves around the same time, including the Calgary Flames firing Bill Peters as head coach and the Chicago Blackhawks suspending assistant Marc Crawford, the lack of information surrounding Montgomery’s dismissal elicited some speculation.

Less than a month after he lost his job, Montgomery shed some light on his situation. In a statement released Friday, Montgomery said he will enter alcohol rehab and that his firing was “a wake-up call” and “the appropriate call.” Montgomery was arrested for DUI in 2008, an incident the Stars were reportedly aware of the when they hired him as the team’s 23rd head coach before last season.

Jim Montgomery has released a statement. These are his first public comments: pic.twitter.com/dVyGMohxnI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 3, 2020

“I let the team’s front office, staff and players down,” Montgomery said. “More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living in a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help.

“I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling,” Montgomery continued. “It has been an overwhelming experienced knowing that I am not alone. Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor — one day at a time. It’s a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected.”

Montgomery, 50, went 61-43-10 in 114 games as head coach of the Stars, who took the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to seven games in the second round of the playoffs last season. Dallas, which beat the Nashville Predators, 4-2, in Wednesday’s Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl, has gone 6-3-1 since Montgomery’s departure under interim coach Rick Bowness.

“We are supportive of this decision by Jim and we hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it,” Nill said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News. “Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further.”

