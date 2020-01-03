Then came the tip-in dunk off Eric Ayala’s miss, another roar from the crowd, and another dunk a few minutes later. Marial, who spent most of his childhood in South Sudan, arrived in College Park with a high upside but a long history of injuries. Through 14 minutes of play against Bryant, Marial gave the Terrapins six points, five rebounds and a spark to a program that, over the course of three weeks, dealt with back-to-back losses and a pair of transfers.

AD

AD

“It definitely was a wake-up call,” Ayala said. “We were high rolling — we’re 10 wins in, 10-0, No. 3 in the country. Kind of get comfortable. I think those two losses kind of bring us back on the hunt.”

On top of the struggles in those recent games, twin freshman forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell opted to transfer last week, just two days before the Terps played Bryant. So the timing of Marial’s debut, which arrived about four months after his surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs, provided some relief — both in how it gave this team a shared sense of joy and in how Marial helps fill a now-gaping void in the frontcourt.

“There's a maybe a new energy about us because this is it,” Turgeon said before the Bryant game. “This is what we've got.”

AD

What Maryland now has is a roster with talent and depth, the same qualities that sent the Terps trending upward in early projections. But even before the departure of the 6-foot-10 twins, Maryland’s inside game needed work and that revealed itself in both of the team’s losses. Starting with the Terps’ game against Indiana, Big Ten teams could continue to exploit Maryland on the inside; the Hoosiers’ leading scorer is 6-foot-9 freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

AD

Makhi Mitchell had started five games, but while neither twin played more than 10 minutes a game, their absence still leaves Maryland with a dearth of options. The Terps’ roster now includes only four scholarship players taller than 6-7. Sophomore Jalen Smith, a 6-foot-10 forward, is one of Maryland’s best players and a staple in the lineup, but he needs a partner to form a reliable frontcourt duo that matches up in the Big Ten.

“We’ll figure it out,” Turgeon said. “We’ve got plenty of players. It’s just playing with confidence and playing to our ability. That’s what we really want to do. And that’s my job to get them doing that.”

AD

Marial, whom Turgeon said is still 70 percent of his pre-injury self, could provide a solution. He will play together with Smith more as the season progresses, Turgeon said, which would allow Smith to slide over to the power forward position. (Smith has played more often at center this season.)

AD

Turgeon also mentioned redshirt junior Joshua Tomaic as someone who could fill that spot, but Tomaic has hardly played this season and only logged two minutes against Bryant, the first matchup without the Mitchells. Tomaic played considerably as a redshirt freshman — 8.8 minutes with 2.2 points per game, while hitting seven attempts from three-point range — but he spent most of last season on the bench.

“I have a lot of confidence in him, that he's going to do the right things,” Turgeon said of Tomaic. “He's going to box out. He's going to run the play right. He's going to try to do exactly what the coach says.”

AD

Maryland’s only other forwards are 6-8 sophomore Ricky Lindo Jr., who averages 12.3 minutes but has also had stretches with limited action, and 6-7 freshman Donta Scott, who offers toughness and a smaller look. Scott received the starting nod against Bryant, but the Bulldogs’ size doesn’t reflect what Maryland will face once Big Ten play resumes. Maryland’s best group of five includes four guards: Anthony Cowan Jr., Ayala, Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell, in addition to Smith.

AD

“We’re a team in movement right now obviously,” Turgeon said Friday when asked if he’d be comfortable playing a smaller lineup in Big Ten play. “So we’re still trying to figure it out."

Smith has been willing to play wherever the team needs him, Turgeon said, adding that the sophomore “does whatever I ask him to do, and he does it with a smile on his face and never complains.”

AD

Eventually, if all goes as planned with Marial’s recovery and the development of others, Smith could split time between both frontcourt spots. But with conference games now arriving every few days, Maryland has limited time to reinvent itself on the fly.

Marial’s performance against Bryant gave reason to believe there might not be long-term concern in the post, and the Terps remain optimistic about what the next few months could bring.

“We came back from Christmas with a different something,” Ayala said. “I can’t say what it is. I don’t really know. But we’re eager to get back to where we were and where we belong.”

AD