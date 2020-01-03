Castro figures into the Nationals’ short-term plans at second base, where he started 115 games last season. That spot was spot filled by a mix of Brian Dozier, Asdrúbal Cabrera and Howie Kendrick in 2019.

Castro also provides insurance if Washington cannot land free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson — he started 42 games at third and two at short (he appeared in all 162 games last season for the Miami Marlins). The Castro signing does not take the Nationals out of the Donaldson sweepstakes, according to a person familiar with their thinking, but does allow a veteran option at third if Donaldson lands elsewhere.

Castro’s deal includes no additional options.

Donaldson is expected to command around four years and $100 million. The Nationals, who lost Anthony Rendon to free agency this winter, are believed to be one of four teams in the mix for the former MVP. Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels, leaves a gaping hole in the infield and in the middle of Washington’s order. Castro helps fill the power void, regardless of where he plays; he finished with 22 home runs and 86 RBI for the Marlins last season. He hit .270, 10 points below his career average.

It seemed possible that Washington would use top prospect Carter Kieboom to fill a hole at second. That felt even more likely after they brought Howie Kendrick back on a one-year deal, since Kendrick and Kieboom could have split time while Kieboom got his feet wet. But the Castro signing would appear to make Kieboom a contingency option.

The Nationals’ best-case infield is Castro at second, Trea Turner at shortstop, Donaldson at third, and a combination of Kendrick and another player — possibly Ryan Zimmerman — at first. Kieboom struggled in his first taste of the majors, batting .128 in just 43 plate appearances. He was filling in for Turner, who was out with a broken right index finger, and made four errors in 10 starts. He then bounced around the diamond for the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies, playing shortstop, second and third, giving the Nationals options in how to plot his future.

Now it appears that Kieboom will have to earn his opportunity in spring training. If Donaldson signs elsewhere — and the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers are pursuing him — the configuration could be Kieboom at second and Castro at third.

The Castro agreement caps a busy two days for the defending World Series champions. On Thursday, the Nationals signed reliever Will Harris to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Between Harris and Castro, they will spend $14 million next season. The remaining holes are a part-time first baseman, third and possibly a low-cost arm for the bullpen. But in signing Castro and Harris, and bringing back Kendrick, Stephen Strasburg and catcher Yan Gomes earlier this winter, the Nationals can direct most of their focus on Donaldson and third base.

Before this pair of moves, Cot’s Baseball Contracts projected that the Nationals were close to $39 million below the competitive balance tax threshold for 2020. The threshold, set at $208 million for next season, is something the Nationals strove to avoid last season. By doing so, they reset the overage tax to 20 percent for first-time payers. A deal for Donaldson would get them very close to the CBT tax, if not push them over. The next step of this offseason is seeing just how much Washington is willing to wager.

