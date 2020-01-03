I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

Not only that, but his social media activism has spurred Tennis Australia to host a Rally for Relief exhibition match on Jan. 15 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, site of the Australian Open later this month. “Many of the world’s top players” will attend, though a specific lineup will be released in the coming days. Plus, Tennis Australia is donating $100 for every ace hit at the ATP Cup team event that’s currently being played in the country and will give $1 million to assist communities and repair tennis facilities damaged by the fires.

Proud of @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen commitment to helping those affected by the fires. I will be there Wednesday no question. Come out, show some support anyway you can, please.

🙏🏽❤️ 🇦🇺 🎾#Rally4Relief — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 3, 2020

Kyrgios hails from Canberra, Australia’s capital that has seen its air quality deteriorate — to the point where residents were ordered to remain indoors on New Year’s Day — as winds have pushed in smoke from the bush fires that have burned 10.1 million acres to the west. Those blazes, sparked by intense summer heat and high winds in southeastern Australia, have killed 17 as of Thursday and led to the evacuations of tens of thousands in coastal Victoria and New South Wales, with similarly conducive weather for fires expected this weekend.

AD

AD

Other Australian athletes, including tennis players Sam Stosur, Alex de Minaur and John Millman, have joined Kyrgios in pledging money to relief efforts. So has U.S. basketball player LaMelo Ball, who on Friday announced he would be donating one month of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League’s Illawarra Hawks.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 19 in Melbourne, which also has seen its air quality diminish in recent days.

Air quality in Melbourne has significantly diminished today due to the East Gippsland bushfires. Definitely not great around Melbourne Park#AusOpen #Tennis pic.twitter.com/bYD7ho4PzW — Shane Liyanage (@LiyanageShane) January 3, 2020

On Thursday, the ATP Tour announced it would be moving next week’s Canberra Challenger tournament from the capital to Bendigo, northwest of Melbourne, because of the hazardous air quality in Canberra.

More sports coverage from The Post:

AD