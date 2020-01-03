The meeting between Turner and Rivera was first reported by the league-owned NFL Network, which said the interview would take place Friday.

Turner began this season as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach, working for his father Norv Turner, who was Carolina’s offensive coordinator, and for Rivera. When Panthers owner David Tepper fired Rivera on Dec. 3 and promoted Perry Fewell to interim head coach, Norv Turner became a special assistant to the head coach and Scott Turner was elevated to offensive coordinator.

Scott Turner, 37, had his first NFL coaching job as a quality control assistant with the Panthers in 2011. He had stints as a wide receivers coach with the Cleveland Browns and as a quarterbacks coach with the Minnesota Vikings and the Panthers. He also coached at the high school and college levels after playing quarterback at UNLV from 2001 to ’04.

He played at Oakton High School while his father was coaching the Redskins. Norv Turner served as the Redskins’ head coach between 1994 and 2000, winning the NFC East in 1999 in Daniel Snyder’s first season as the team’s owner. Turner had an acrimonious parting with Snyder, who fired Turner with three games remaining in a tumultuous 2000 season. The Redskins went 8-8 that year after Snyder added veterans Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith, Mark Carrier and Jeff George and the team drafted LaVar Arrington and Chris Samuels.

It’s not clear if O’Connell, considered by some within the sport to be a rising star within the coaching ranks, will remain with the Redskins. A person close to the situation said Thursday that O’Connell was “still working things out” with Rivera.

O’Connell is likely to have other options. Some within the league believe that he would be the offensive coordinator for Josh McDaniels if McDaniels, now the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, takes an NFL head coaching job. The Panthers, Browns and New York Giants have requested permission to interview McDaniels and he reportedly will participate in interviews next Friday.

