“It’s a tremendous honor,” Reirden said Friday after the Capitals’ morning skate in Raleigh. “Really excited about it. It’s a chance to represent our organization, our players, our team, I couldn’t be more honored and fortunate for this opportunity to do it again, so lots of credit to our players. They put in all the hard work and sacrificed all the time and effort on and off the ice to be on top the league.”

Reirden has coached the Capitals to an NHL-best 27-9-5 record so far this season. Under the all-star selection process, the head coaches of the teams with the highest points percentages (points earned divided by total possible points) through the halfway point of the regular season get the honors.

Reirden said coaching the game in St. Louis is special for him and his family. He spent two seasons there as a player from 1999-2001.

Last year in San Jose, Reirden said he was excited that he got the opportunity to bring his son, Travis, to the all-star skills competition and hang around the players. This year, he said he plans on talking more with opposing players and coaches, really trying to “learn some different things they do to have success.”

“I think the coaching fraternity all year, you battle against each other and this is a chance to connect and talk about some different things,” Reirden said. “Hopefully I can gain a bit of knowledge on how to continue to improve as a coach and I’m going to use it as a learning opportunity, but more than anything I’m honored to represent the Washington Capitals.”

Joining Reirden in St. Louis will be defenseman John Carlson and goaltender Braden Holtby. Carlson will be going to his second All-Star Game, and Holtby will be playing in his fifth straight. Alex Ovechkin was voted as fans to be the Metropolitan Division captain, but for the second straight year, is deciding to skip, citing his desire to be physically ready for the second half of the season.

Last year, Reirden led the Metropolitan Division to a 10-5 win against the Central Division.

