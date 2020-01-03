And here he was Friday afternoon, speaking with reporters on a crackling conference call after agreeing to a three-year, $24 million contract to join the team that won the title over his:

“One moment can ruin a lot of positive things you’ve done over a really long time, which is really silly that we feel that way, and that we think that way. I had to get myself out of that mode of thinking, and realize Washington was somewhere that was going to be really good for me and really good for my family; it was something that I really needed to move past.”

In 65 days, Harris went from pitching for the Houston Astros, to testing free agency for two months, to landing with the Washington Nationals, a club in need of bullpen help. In Game 7 of the World Series, Harris threw a down-and-away cutter that Howie Kendrick reached for and lifted for a go-ahead homer off the right field foul pole. He will never forget the feeling, of standing on the mound inside Minute Maid Park and feeling so alone in the company of 43,000 people. But he had to push it out of his head when looking for his next home, especially when Washington became a distinct possibility.

Harris is now teammates with Kendrick, and they’ll meet for the first time when spring training begins in mid-February. He is the reliever the Nationals missed for most of last season before they acquired Daniel Hudson at the trade deadline and slotted him next to Sean Doolittle. Doolittle, the returning closer, pairs well with Harris, a right-hander who handles both right- and left-handed hitters.

Harris led all American League relievers with a 1.50 in 60 innings last year. He was targeted by the Nationals because of recent results, a half decade of success, and durability that’s allowed him to make 60 or more appearances in five of the last seven seasons.

The final hurdle was Harris accepting this twisted fate.

“I didn’t take me very long,” Harris said Friday. “It took me a little while to think about it, like, look man, there’s a lot of baseball left to play. And I looking forward to playing for an organization that I feel really comfortable being a part of.”

Harris has yet to speak with the Nationals about a specific role. He figures well in front of Doolittle, pitching an eighth inning that gave Washington so much trouble in 2019. But Harris will do whatever he’s asked and is set on getting back to that same spot, with the ball in his hands and the World Series on the line.

Next time, he hopes, Kendrick will be behind him in the field. And he promises the result will change.

“That’s the first Game 7 of the World Series home run that I ever gave up,” Harris said. “I plan on it being the last.”

