The 25-player delegation was to train at Aspire Academy in Doha until Jan. 25 before returning to Los Angeles to play Costa Rica in a Feb. 1 friendly in Carson, Calif.

AD

The federation Friday was in the process of identifying a new location for training camp, perhaps in Carson, where various national teams typically gather and where the men’s squad often holds long-term camps.

AD

However, the federation changed course this winter and suggested Qatar to experience the facilities and weather conditions in the small Persian Gulf nation that will host the next FIFA World Cup, in November-December 2022.

While in Qatar, the MLS-heavy U.S. squad was to play multiple closed-door scrimmages. It’s unclear whether the federation will be able to arrange such games stateside on short notice.

The friendly against Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park will go on as planned.

AD

Though Doha is 950 miles from Baghdad, where Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. missile attack early Friday, tensions in the region have escalated and U.S. outposts and personnel have braced for retaliatory attacks. Bordered to the south by Saudi Arabia, Qatar occupies a small peninsula sticking into the Persian Gulf.

FIFA’s controversial choice of Qatar to stage the tournament will bring the World Cup to the Middle East for the first time.

AD