Kogut stumbled into two courtside Monumental Sports & Entertainment partners, but did not fall completely over. As Kogut gathered to his feet, he immediately gestured that he was tossing Thomas out of the game.
Thomas followed Kogut on the court, raising his palms and pleading: “What did I do?!” After a review, the three referees confirmed the call and Thomas was ejected.
This is the second ejection of the season for Thomas. On Dec. 21 in Philadelphia, Thomas was ejected and later suspended two games for entering the stands to confront two fans.
