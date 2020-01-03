Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected less than two minutes into the Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers for making contact with official Marat Kogut.

On the team’s third offensive possession of the game, Thomas got trapped near Washington’s sideline by Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard. Kogut stood directly in front of where Thomas was bottled in, beyond the sideline while watching the play. Then, with Anthony crowding his left side and Lillard on his right, Thomas appeared to grow frustrated and extended his right hand into the chest of Kogut with 10:32 on the game clock.

Kogut stumbled into two courtside Monumental Sports & Entertainment partners, but did not fall completely over. As Kogut gathered to his feet, he immediately gestured that he was tossing Thomas out of the game.

Thomas followed Kogut on the court, raising his palms and pleading: “What did I do?!” After a review, the three referees confirmed the call and Thomas was ejected.

This is the second ejection of the season for Thomas. On Dec. 21 in Philadelphia, Thomas was ejected and later suspended two games for entering the stands to confront two fans.

