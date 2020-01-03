Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected less than two minutes into the Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers for making contact with official Marat Kogut.

On the team’s third offensive possession of the game, Thomas got trapped near Washington’s sideline by Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard. Kogut stood directly in front of where Thomas was bottled in, beyond the sideline while watching the play. Then, with Anthony crowding his left side and Lillard on his right, Thomas appeared to grow frustrated and extended his right hand into the chest of Kogut with 10:32 on the game clock.