Ten years later, Ovechkin said his transformation is “night and day.”

“In the six years I’ve been here, he’s really evolved in that respect,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “When you come into a new situation, you’re just taking it in for that first year. So, I was watching and I had been around other captains as a player that had been really good captains, or ones I coached, and so it’s good to watch and see before you make any rash statements.”

Sunday’s matinee game against San Jose at Capital One Arena will mark the 10-year anniversary of Ovechkin’s first game as captain. Ovechkin, who was one of Washington’s alternate captains since his second season in the NHL, succeeded Chris Clark following Clark’s trade to Columbus.

Ovechkin recalled that Bruce Boudreau and George McPhee, the team’s coach and general manager, respectively, at the time, “called me up because I think [Clark] got traded and we don’t have a captain and Bruce said, ‘You’re going to be our next captain,’ and he tell [me] in front of the whole team and the whole team was pretty excited, pretty happy. There was lots of smiles, claps and lots of congrats. It was a pretty big moment for me and for the organization and for the rest of us.”

Ovechkin is the second-longest-tenured captain in franchise history, behind Rod Langway. Langway served as captain for almost 10½ years, from Oct. 5, 1982 through Feb. 9, 1993. Additionally, Ovechkin is the fifth-longest tenured captain in the NHL, behind Boston’s Zdeno Chara (named on Oct. 3, 2006), Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (May 31, 2007), Chicago’s Jonathan Toews (July 18, 2008) and Minnesota’s Mikko Koivu (Oct. 20, 2009).

Ovechkin’s evolution as a leader has been noticeable. Reirden points to a specific example during Saturday’s practice. The team wasn’t executing a drill properly. Before Reirden or any other members of the coaching staff were able to blow the whistle to make the team redo it, it Ovechkin’s voice boomed, “Go again, go again.”

Maybe earlier in Ovechkin’s career as captain, he wouldn’t do that.

“I think it’s been great to watch his evolution as a leader,” Reirden said. “It’s changed with everything from his off-ice conditioning to on-ice play to the effect that he has with young players to helping people in the community and being behind some amazing causes where he’s having a huge impact on changing peoples’ lives.”

One of Ovechkin’s biggest accomplishments was becoming the only Russian captain to win a Stanley Cup. It was then that Reirden said he believed a lot of opinions changed about Ovechkin as a leader, based on his shows of emotion during the run, how clear it was how much he cared and how we would not be deterred.

“Lots of people said, ‘This organization and this guy are never going to win,'" Ovechkin said. “So, how I say? Suck it. We did it and I was the first [Russian] captain to win it and raise it.”

Since being named captain in 2010, Ovechkin has led the Capitals to a 466-231-90 record, which is the most wins and points (1,022) in the NHL during that span. Additionally, Ovechkin has recorded the most goals (437), power play goals (171), shots (3,463) and the third-most points (781) in that span.

