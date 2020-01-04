

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is scoring a career-high (and league-high) 1.51 points per game. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

The Colorado Avalanche reached the midway point of its season Thursday as the second-best team in the Western Conference by throttling Central Division foe and reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis, 7-3. Coach Jared Bednar has guided his squad to a 24-13-4 record, and it is outscoring opponents by almost a goal per game more than an average team after you adjust for strength of schedule, a huge improvement considering Bednar inherited a team that languished in the NHL basement for two years before his arrival in 2016.

[‘We’re trying to find our way again’: Ailing Capitals hit midway point of the season on late lull]

Homegrown talent has been key to the turnaround. Nathan MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft, finished second in MVP voting in 2017-18 and is scoring a career-high (and league-high) 1.51 points per game this season. Mikko Rantanen, the 10th pick in 2015, has been a point-per-game player in each of the past three seasons, and defenseman Cale Makar, the fourth pick in 2017 and one of the favorites to be this season’s rookie of the year, has 31 points in 33 games. When Makar has been on the ice, the Avalanche has outscored opponents 38-30 at even strength with a 110-83 edge in high-danger scoring chances, those shots originating in the slot or the crease.

“I haven’t seen anybody like him, and he’s only just turned 21,” MacKinnon said of Makar to the Canadian Press in early December. “He’s almost at 30 games played, and he dominates. He’s had some games [where] he’s the best player on the ice by a mile.”

Give credit to General Manager Joe Sakic, too, for acquiring talent over the past two years via trades and free agency. Seven of the team’s top 10 scorers this season were free agents or procured from other teams over the past three years.

Player Goals Assists Points How acquired Nathan MacKinnon 25 37 62 Drafted first overall in 2013 Cale Makar 9 22 31 Drafted fourth overall in 2017 Joonas Donskoi 14 15 29 Signed as a free agent in 2019 Mikko Rantanen 12 16 28 Drafted 10th overall in 2015 Nazem Kadri 15 12 27 Acquired via trade with Toronto in 2019 Andre Burakovsky 13 12 25 Acquired via trade with Washington in 2019 Matt Calvert 10 12 22 Signed as a free agent in 2018 J.T. Compher 5 16 21 Signed as a free agent in 2019 Samuel Girard 1 19 20 Acquired via trade with Nashville in 2017 Matthew Nieto 6 12 18 Claimed on waivers from San Jose in 2017

One of the team’s goaltenders, Philipp Grubauer, also was acquired via trade; he and Pavel Francouz have combined to stop 1,134 of 1,237 shots (a .917 save percentage) this season. Along with reserves Antoine Bibeau and Adam Werner, they have helped the team post the seventh-best save percentage of 2019-20.

“We like the depth that we have, and guys are buying into those roles and they’re coming to play every night,” Bednar told the Associated Press.

Colorado has room for improvement. Its penalty kill ranks 21st (78.9 percent) and allows more than 54 scoring chances per 60 minutes, the fourth-highest rate in the league. The power play is clicking at 20.4 percent (12th), and Bednar has tinkered with ways to double-shift MacKinnon on the man-advantage by promoting Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky to the top unit at the expense of Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri, the latter being the team’s best generator of scoring chances on the power play.

The new look worked Thursday against the visiting Blues. The Avalanche went 3 for 5 on the power play, with seven players registering at least a point with the man-advantage. Both power-play units scored, and Colorado peppered St. Louis with 31 total scoring chances — 13 more than the Blues had.

“They’re a good team with a lot of good pieces. They played hard tonight, and they were better than us,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly told NHL.com. “I think we’re the better team, and we’ve got them again and looking forward to that game.”

O’Reilly might be right, but don’t expect a cakewalk for the defending champs. Entering the Christmas break, the Blues were the third betting choice at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Avalanche at 12-1. No Western Conference team is expected to produce more points than Colorado for the rest of the season, per Hockey Reference’s playoff probabilities report. It doesn’t appear a second-half surge will be enough to overtake the Blues as the top regular season team in the West, but the Avalanche, per Hockey Reference, has the best chance to win the Stanley Cup, narrowly edging the Boston Bruins.

Read more NHL:

An era to remember: Capitals will finish 2010s as winningest NHL franchise of decade

Svrluga: Tom Wilson’s reputation was hard-earned. It’s even harder to shake.

Alex Ovechkin, now third on the NHL’s power play goals list, remains as deadly as ever

Capitals’ John Carlson, Braden Holtby named to NHL All-Star Game