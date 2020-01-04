The NFL playoffs get underway Saturday afternoon with a first-round AFC matchup in Houston between the fourth-seeded Texans and the fifth-seeded Bills. The Bills are seeking their first playoff victory since December, 1995. The Texans are trying to advance in a season that began with Coach Bill O’Brien’s win-now trade with the Miami Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills. Follow along for live updates.