What you need to know about the NFL playoffs

The NFL’s postseason is upon us, and the 12-team field is set. Here’s the complete schedule and all the information you need to enjoy the playoffs, round-by-round.

How do overtime rules work in the playoffs? Postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different than the regular season.

What about the new pass interference rules? After last year’s non-call in the NFC championship game, the NFL changed it’s rules to allow instant replay review of the call.

