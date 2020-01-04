“Steve Gleason has shown tremendous courage and resolve in the face of ALS. He has remained positive in the face of extreme adversity, inspiring all who hear his story. Steve deserves this medal, and I look forward to his presentation ceremony,” Cassidy said in a statement.

AD

AD

Gleason, 42, played seven seasons in the NFL, all for the New Orleans Saints, before retiring in 2008. A defensive back who mainly played on special teams, he was known for his reliability and sure tackling skills. In 2006, in the Saints’ first game back at the Superdome after it was damaged and housed evacuees during Hurricane Katrina, Gleason blocked a punt on the opening drive of the game. The Saints, who were facing the rival Atlanta Falcons, recovered the kick in the end zone for a touchdown.

The team later placed a statue of the play, titled “Rebirth,” outside the stadium.

Gleason was diagnosed in 2011 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive nervous system disease that causes a loss of muscle control. The illness left him paralyzed, but he is still a visible figure in New Orleans, often visiting Saints games and practices, charity fundraisers and other events.

AD

AD

“Steve Gleason is a true Louisiana hero,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said in a statement, “not only for his time as a New Orleans Saint, but even more through the bravery and courage he has displayed as a leading advocate in championing the fight against ALS.”

Congress has awarded the Gold Medal to 163 people, groups or institutions. George Washington received the first medal in 1776. Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is the most recent recipient, honored in 2017.

Each medal is individually designed. Gleason’s features him pictured in a Saints uniform, according to the news release, with images of a mountain and forest in the background to allude to his home state of Washington.

Read more:

AD