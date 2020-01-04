No. 15 Maryland (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) earned the victory with an improved second half. When Indiana trimmed Maryland’s lead to three with 14:17 to go, the Terps responded with a quick 8-0 run and then continued the surge by allowing only one Indiana basket in eight minutes. All afternoon, Maryland’s defense slowed the Hoosiers, who made only one three-pointer before the final four minutes of play.

The Terrapins offense revealed itself in bursts, mostly concentrated in the second half, with sophomore forward Jalen Smith leading the way with 19 points and eight rebounds. After some early struggles — the Terps opened the game missing 12 of their first 15 shots — they showcased a full turnaround by shooting 48.4 percent in the second half.

In what has become a frequent display this season, Maryland’s offense finished with a handful of contributors, four of whom reached double figures. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who became the 15th player in program history to score at least 1,600 points, added 13 points, and sophomore Aaron Wiggins finished with the same. The two, however, combined to make just 2 of 11 three-point attempts.

After Maryland split its pair of December conference matchups, it started its January slate showing some rust but ultimately mustering a reassuring second half against Indiana (11-3, 1-2). The Terps forced 14 turnovers while only committing seven, an improvement from what had re-emerged as a problem area through some of the December missteps. Maryland scored 25 points off Indiana’s turnovers.

With the recent departure of twin freshman forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, the Terps’ frontcourt has lacked depth to a worrisome degree. Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Philadelphia, started his third consecutive game alongside Smith. Maryland’s starting lineup has been in flux all season, even before the twins’ decision to transfer, but Turgeon has now called upon this group — those two players in the frontcourt, then Cowan, Wiggins and junior guard Darryl Morsell — for three games in a row.

Both teams shot poorly in the first half; Maryland headed to the locker room having shot just 29 percent from the field, while Indiana connected at a 26.7 percent clip with only one hit three-pointer. Midway through the first half, the Terps began their push ahead of the visitors after Smith provided a spark by hitting back-to-back threes, the second of which ignited a 11-0 run. Through most of that stretch, Turgeon used a four-guard lineup and he stuck with a similar look for the rest of the first half.

Chol Marial, who made his anticipated collegiate debut last week against Bryant, again received a warm welcome from the crowd upon his entrance to the game. But the 7-foot-2 freshman from South Sudan had a less productive outing than his last. Marial played eight minutes against Indiana, recording three rebounds, two points and four fouls.

Marial will certainly provide meaningful help as the season progresses, but Saturday, Turgeon relied more so on Scott or a similarly small lineup with four guards. Maryland still played solid post defense, forcing the Hoosiers to make just 3 of 16 attempts from inside the paint.

Scott has played considerable minutes as a freshman and again performed well for Maryland. His dunk in transition, off an assist from Cowan, sent the crowd into a roar and extended Maryland’s second-half lead to 15 with just under nine minutes to go, adding to his team’s dominant second-half display.

