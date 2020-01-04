This does not preclude the Nationals from the Josh Donaldson sweepstakes, but the team seems to be preparing for the possibility it will not sign the veteran third baseman, the biggest prize left on the free agent market and someone who would be a vital addition to the team after Anthony Rendon’s departure. The Nationals now have three position players — Howie Kendrick, Cabrera, Castro — who played three positions last season, though none were plus defenders anywhere. This move gives the Nationals with 10 or 11 position players, depending on if you count up-and-down outfielder Michael A. Taylor, meaning there seems to be about three spots remaining on the roster.

It’s unclear how the Nationals might further address their infield, with or without Donaldson. They now have three aging utility men in Kendrick, Cabrera and Castro without clear roles for the latter two. Washington also does not seem to have an everyday starting first baseman, with Matt Adams and Ryan Zimmerman remaining unsigned. It’s possible Kendrick could slot there most days, and the Nationals could again manage his playing time with a rotation that includes Cabrera.

AD

AD

The Nationals could still be in the market for a starting third baseman, part-time first baseman and another utility infielder. Depending on what happens at third, the bench could look like this: A catcher, Kendrick or a first baseman, Cabrera, Taylor and one of Wilmer Difo, Adrián Sánchez or Carter Kieboom. Kieboom, the team’s top prospect, might be crowded out if there aren’t regular at-bats for him at the big league level, meaning he could start the season at Class AAA Fresno.

The glaring hole is third base, a position the Nationals haven’t had to worry about since 2013, when Rendon arrived in the majors and turned the position into a strength as he blossomed into one of the league’s best. Now, though, in the absence of a trade for a more proven player, the Nationals may fill that hole by relying on a platoon that includes Castro and Cabrera.

A potential complication is that both are former shortstops who now seem most comfortable at second base. Cabrera has more experience at the hot corner, playing 93 games there last season for the Texas Rangers before the Nationals claimed him off waivers in August. Castro played mostly second base last season for the Miami Marlins, though he appeared in 45 games at third, as well as three at short. Yet this might be the best alternative the Nationals can muster both because of a thin free agent pool at third and the high asking price of perhaps the most attractive target on the trade market, the Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant.

AD

AD

The combination of Castro and Cabrera cannot replicate Rendon’s production. The now-departed star provided the Nationals last season with Gold Glove-caliber defense and an MVP-worthy bat, hitting .319 while smacking a league-leading 44 doubles and driving in a league-leading 126 RBI. Castro and Cabrera have some pop — they combined for 32 doubles and 40 homers last season — but they lack the elite gloves and similar middle-of-the-order presence. The strength of the pair might be their availability. Cabrera, 34, and Castro, who will be 30 when the season starts, have a track record of durability throughout their careers. Castro played all 162 games last season.

Signing Castro gives the Nationals some flexibility, but how the Nationals offseason is judged likely depends on a bigger move to fill an important hole.

Read more:

AD