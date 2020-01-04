The Death-Star Patriots might not look fully operational — the offense has struggled this season, quarterback Tom Brady has pedestrian numbers, and their elite defense just allowed 27 points to the lowly Dolphins — but these are the moments when the team has revealed itself to be at its most dangerous in the past. The Patriots have never won a Super Bowl when they’ve not secured a first-round bye, but the conversation this week isn’t necessarily about the Super Bowl. It’s about whether they can beat the Titans.

The Titans, for their part, do seem to match up somewhat well considering the one constant in the Patriots offense, slot receiver Julian Edelman, will face Logan Ryan, a former Patriot and one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league. And their red-hot offense might be poised to capitalize on the momentum the Dolphins found against them last week. The key to the offense is the passing game, with Tannehill leading a potent red-zone unit and converting big plays to rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown. The aerial threat has helped open things up for bullish running back Derrick Henry, who led the league with 1,540 yards this year.

What you need to know

When: 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

TV: CBS.

Line: New England, -5

If the Patriots win, they play next weekend at the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs. If the Titans do, it’s off to Baltimore to face the top-seeded Ravens. Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel — making his playoff debut as a head coach — understands better than most how hard it will be just to escape the Patriots. He played linebacker for eight seasons under Coach Bill Belichick and was a part of three New England Super Bowl-winning teams.

“You’re basically walking into a viper’s den,” Vrabel told reporters this week.

