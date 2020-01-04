“It’s been kind of weird because I’ve never [been] away from basketball like this but I watched the games on TV and stuff,” Hachimura said Saturday night before missing his 10th straight game. “I’ve been good. I’m just ready to play. I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait to get back to the team and play games.”

AD

On Saturday, the team announced Hachimura will continue to rest for two more weeks. The statement reiterated Coach Scott Brooks’ earlier revelation that Hachimura’s recovery time will last at least a month in total.

AD

Before the Wizards faced the Denver Nuggets, Hachimura addressed media in both English and Japanese for the first time since the injury. With Monumental Basketball executives Sashi Brown, Daniel Medina and a VP from his Wasserman agency looking on, Hachimura at times could not contain his laughter while talking about his lower region soreness.

“I mean, you saw the video,” Hachimura said through chuckles. “It was just different. Never felt like that, it was just different. Weird.”

AD

When asked if the procedure helped him feel better, Hachimura, once again, giggled while answering: “I mean, yeah. I guess so.”

During the Wizards’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, Hachimura made his first appearance on the team bench. Teammates greeted him joyfully since many had not seen him after the injury. Over the next two weeks, Hachimura is expected to be around the team much more.

AD

“He’s watching games and we’re sending clips,” Brooks said Saturday. “Soon he’s going to be with us, around us more. He’s going to be able to ramp things up and get on the court. We’re going to be able to more connected with him hands-on and able to watch film with him and be together with him more often.”

AD

When Hachimura does makes his return to the court, he will consider wearing under-the-belt protective gear.

“Yeah, I’m thinking something like in football, everybody wears that stuff,” Hachimura said. “I think basketball we need to wear those kind of stuff, too.”

Read more:

AD