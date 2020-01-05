The Eagles officially ruled him out for the rest of the game coming out of halftime.

Scary hit on Carson Wentz, who is now in the locker roompic.twitter.com/8hAj2hRFJW — PFF (@PFF) January 5, 2020

The Eagles made the decision last year to go forward with Wentz, and traded Nick Foles, who led the team to a Super Bowl LII victory, to Jacksonville. With the injury Sunday, Josh McCown, the team’s 40-year-old backup who is a 17-year veteran, replaced him. Wentz had completed 1 of 4 passes for three yards.

ESPN reported that Wentz’s wife had been escorted to the locker room area and that once he was taken from the sideline medical tent to the locker area for further evaluation, the level of concern increased.

It was a sobering development that took the air out of the Eagles’ home stadium and a moment that hardly seemed fair for a hard-luck quarterback who had accomplished a great deal in four NFL seasons. In 2016, he set the NFL rookie record with 379 completions and the next year he was third in MVP voting. With the Eagles going 25-15 in his starts the last three seasons, the Eagles rewarded Wentz with a four-year contract extension worth $107.9 million in guaranteed salary, which at the time was the highest mark in the league.

As vital as he has been to the Eagles, he famously was replaced by Foles during the team’s Super Bowl appearance after the 2017 season. He tore his ACL in a Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams and could only look on as the Eagles upset the Patriots. Last year, he was shut down because of a back injury after Week 14 and Foles again led Philly to the playoffs.

“I’m grateful to be healthy and be in this moment with these guys, to be on the field,” Wentz said last week when asked about finally getting into a postseason game. “I’m just excited for the challenge. I’ve been on the sidelines the last few years for these games, so I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity.”

It was a tough position to be in because, since 2002, NFL teams featuring quarterbacks making their postseason debuts have gone just 15-32. Three of the four quarterbacks in that situation last year came up short; the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chicago Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky lost their playoff debuts, while the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes won his. Coach Doug Pederson wasn’t concerned, however.

“The last month they have been playoff-type games for us,” Pederson said. “This team is battle-tested that way, and we prepare that way. I think in Carson’s case, he doesn’t have to focus on that. He doesn’t have to focus on anything more than just continuing to lead this team and doing the things that have made him successful down the stretch here."

