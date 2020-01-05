And while Wentz has been essential to the Eagles’ overall success during his career, he has yet to take a single snap in a playoff game, including, famously, the team’s Super Bowl appearance after the 2017 season. That year, he tore his ACL in a Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams and then watched as Nick Foles led Philadelphia to an upset of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Last season, the Eagles shut down Wentz after Week 14 because of a back injury, and Foles again spurred Philly to the playoffs.

Less accomplished quarterbacks taken long after him in the 2016 draft — Connor Cook and Nate Sudfeld, for example — have appeared in the postseason, but Wentz has not.

That will change Sunday afternoon, when Wentz and the NFC East champion Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC first-round game.

“I’m grateful to be healthy and be in this moment with these guys, to be on the field,” Wentz said this week, per the Associated Press. “I’m just excited for the challenge. I’ve been on the sidelines the last few years for these games, so I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity.”

It has been clear over the season’s stretch run that, as Wentz goes, so go the Eagles. On Nov. 24, Wentz threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles in a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks that dropped Philadelphia to 5-6. But after a shocking loss at the Miami Dolphins the following week, the injury-riddled Eagles haven’t lost since, with Wentz completing 145 of 219 passes for 1,509 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception (on a Hail Mary at the end of the Miami game) in his last five games.

“I think he’s grown up as a leader of this team,” Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said. “He’s really just put the team on his back and said, ‘Hey, follow me,’ and I think that’s a sign of growth and a sign of maturity. I spent eight years in Green Bay with Brett Favre, and that’s what Brett did. Brett just put the team on his back when the chips were against us and he said, ‘Hey, follow me,’ and that’s what Carson can do."

Recent history, however, hasn’t been kind to quarterbacks in Wentz’s position. Since 2002, NFL teams featuring quarterbacks making their postseason debuts have gone just 15-32. Three of the four quarterbacks in that situation last year came up short; the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chicago Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky lost their playoff debuts, while the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes won his. Teams with a first-time playoff quarterback that are home underdogs, as Wentz and the Eagles are likely to be Sunday, have gone just 2-5 since 2002. (The last to win in such a situation was the San Francisco 49ers with Alex Smith in January 2012.)

Pederson, for one, doesn’t seem too concerned that his quarterback, who’s green but hardly a rookie, will be rattled by the occasion.

“The last month they have been playoff-type games for us,” Pederson said. “This team is battle-tested that way, and we prepare that way. I think in Carson’s case, he doesn’t have to focus on that. He doesn’t have to focus on anything more than just continuing to lead this team and doing the things that have made him successful down the stretch here.

“I don’t want to add any more stress or pressure on him. Just the game itself, it’s a one-and-done mentality, and I want him to play free and not have to worry about things in the past that are out of our control at this time. We are going to focus on Seattle and getting prepared for them.”

