And how do his teammates feel when they’re watching it happen?

“I looked on the screen and [saw] what he did; that’s Deshaun,” Houston Texas wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “That’s Deshaun. That’s what he does for a living. ... I don’t know how many quarterbacks can do that.”

NFL lore is filled with great escapes. Count Watson’s and the Texans’ 22-19 overtime wild-card victory against the Bills on Saturday as another.

Watson hung a card in each of his offensive teammates’ lockers before the game that read, “Let’s be great today.” It was the same message he texted teammates in the middle of the night earlier in the week.

For most of Saturday afternoon, the Houston Texans didn’t heed his call. They trailed by 16 points in the third quarter. The Texans’ offense had four first downs at the half. Watson had thrown for 49 yards.

Finally by the end of the third quarter, Houston got its act together. On three consecutive drives, Watson led them to a touchdown, field goal and touchdown — 19 unanswered points to take the lead.

Buffalo mismanaged what could have been its final possession of the game, turning the ball over on downs after a sack and an intentional grounding penalty lost a combined 33 yards. Houston turned the ball over after running only 19 seconds off the clock; Watson got stuffed on a quarterback sneak to turn the ball over on downs. Allen led the Bills to a field goal to force overtime on a drive in which he attempted an ill-advised lateral that hit the ground in the open-field, then nearly threw an interception. And after an exchange of punts in overtime, Watson and the Texans got the ball back on their own 17-yard line in a next-score-wins scenario.

The Bills responded by heating up Watson’s passing pocket. They blitzed on second and nine from the Houston 28-yard line and sacked him for a nine-yard loss. They pressured Watson again the next play, but he slid free and found Duke Johnson for 18 yards and a first down.

Four plays later on second and six from the Buffalo 44, the Bills brought pressure again, sending seven pass-rushers for only the third time all game. Safety Siran Neal and Matt Milano met Watson in the backfield unblocked. Neal wrapped his arms around Watson’s waist, but slipped off as Watson tucked the ball into his stomach. Neal then collided with teammate Milano, who stood barely a foot away, knocking the linebacker over before he could secure the quarterback.

Watson took off for safety, rolling right as more defenders chased him down, and unloaded the ball to running back Taiwan Jones, who’d retreated to the backfield to provide a safety valve. Jones made a cut up field, and that’s the last Watson saw of the signature play that could help propel his pro career.

“I threw it to him and I saw him catch it when I was falling and I just heard the crowd going crazy,” Watson told ESPN’s telecast after the game.

Jones carried it 34 yards down the numbers to the Buffalo 10-yard line. Houston kicked the game-winning field goal the very next play.

“I told myself, ‘Just stay up,’ ” Watson said. “It’s do or die right now. All that work I’ve been putting in in the offseason, I just had to make a play.”

“Somebody had to be great,” he added. “Why not me?”

“I don’t know how he got free but he did,” said Jones. “It just shows what kind of athlete he is. And he was able to throw the ball right to me on point and the rest is history.”

In the end, it was Watson’s overall performance that made the difference for Houston. He finished with 247 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-25 passing. He ran for 55 yards and another touchdown, too.

“Freakazoid play,” ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said afterward on “SportsCenter". “You know the saying, ‘Big players make big plays at big-time moments.’ And I’ve watched football a long time, and I’ve never seen anything like this.

“I have absolutely no idea how a human being gets out of that. But he does, because he’s a special player. This is greatness right here, where you can get out of that absolute chaos, two dudes about to take you down, and you keep your eyes downfield to find Jones. Not only that, gives him an accurate throw on the sideline. ... I’ve said it before, I’ve watched football a long time, and you ask yourself sometimes at quarterback play, what makes guys elite, right, what makes guys worth money. You can’t put a price on plays like that.”

