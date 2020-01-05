Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz missed his team’s run to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 season because of a knee injury. He missed last season’s push to the divisional playoff round because of a back injury. But this season, Wentz stayed healthy while the Philadelphia offense was depleted around him by injuries. He led the Eagles to the NFC East title and he makes his postseason debut Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Seahawks.

Wentz and the Eagles shrugged off the injuries to key offensive contributors to win their final four games of the regular season, including a Week 16 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in Philadelphia with the division crown basically at stake. The Eagles clinched the division with last Sunday’s victory over the New York Giants at the Meadowlands, but suffered another key injury in the process as they lost Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks.

AD

AD

What you need to know

When: Sunday at 4:40 p.m. Eastern

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

TV: NBC

Streaming: Yahoo Sports

Line: Seahawks, -1.5

Standout tight end Zach Ertz could be sidelined Sunday because of a fractured rib and a lacerated kidney. That would be a significant absence for the Eagles as they try to change the outcome against the Seahawks, who won in Philadelphia in November. Ertz and right tackle Lane Johnson were listed as questionable on the injury report, and the Eagles ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

The Seahawks went 7-1 on the road during the regular season. So it perhaps is not such an issue to them that, even after going 11-5 during the regular season, they must go on the road for this game against the 9-7 Eagles.

AD

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was in the league MVP conversation for much of the season, but now seems destined to finish behind Baltimore Ravens sensation Lamar Jackson. Wilson will hope to get some help from a running game that has been decimated because of injuries. Marshawn Lynch returned from retirement and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday night’s near miss loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

AD

The Seahawks must rebound from the controversial, dramatic final sequence in the 49ers game, in which they ended up inches shy of a go-ahead touchdown that would have given them the NFC West title. But the road has been kind to them this season, and the Eagles are not an overly imposing opponent despite Philadelphia’s down-the-stretch success. If anything, the Seahawks will have to guard against being complacent.

Brewer: Russell Wilson has been a star for the Seahawks. Now he has to be the franchise. Over the final month of an MVP-caliber campaign, Wilson and the injury-ravaged Seattle Seahawks succumbed to misfortune, lost three of their final four games and fell back into a familiar position: needing Wilson, who is built and operates on consistency and resolve, to return to being the savior that the franchise doesn’t intend him to be. (Read more)

AD

Eight big questions for the first round of the NFL playoffs. What will be the deciding factor in this matchup? The injury report, writes John Clayton. Both teams have been hit hard by injuries the last several weeks of the season, and Sunday’s game could become a war of attrition. (Read more)

NFL picks against the spread for wild-card weekend. Philadelphia could perform better than it did during a November loss to Seattle if its offensive line provides better pass protection. Quarterback Carson Wentz earned a passer rating of 99.4 when working from a clean pocket this season, compared to just 78.8 when facing pressure. (Read more)

AD