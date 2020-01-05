The Rams, the A-10′s preseason favorites, led by 11 at halftime and were unfazed in the second half, growing the lead to 21 in cruising to their 11th victory in 13 meetings since the Patriots (11-3) joined the conference.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva matched a career high with 26 points and added 12 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Rams (12-3), who opened their A-10 slate Thursday with an easy victory over Fordham.

George Mason shot 30 percent in the first half and 37 percent overall in losing at home for the first time after eight victories against lightweight opponents.

Aside from TCU and VCU, the other defeat came at Maryland by 23 points in November.

“I told our guys, ‘Today, January 5th, they were better than us,’ ” Patriots Coach Dave Paulsen said. “But now we have to work to narrow that gap.”

The gap was large, as it was 10 months ago when the visiting Rams won by 35. On this day, the Patriots made 6 of 24 three-point attempts and were outrebounded 40-25 before 6,513 spectators.

“Our mental [focus] needs to be better to win these types of games,” senior guard Justin Kier said. “Now we can’t just out-athletic everybody. Our conference is good.”

Junior guard Javon Greene had 13 points, four assists and three steals, and Xavier Johnson came off the bench for 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Johnson, a freshman guard from Episcopal High, was perhaps “the most calm and composed player on the team,” Paulsen said.

The starters, meanwhile, shot 11 for 35 and struggled much of the game to create good shot opportunities against a senior-heavy team known for its unbending defense.

“To get a road win in the A-10 is no small feat,” Rams Coach Mike Rhoades said after the 1,000th victory in program history. “Our older guys did a great job leading the way. Early in the game, our defense got our offense going, which was huge.”

The Rams also got George Mason’s A.J. Wilson into early foul trouble. The junior forward, who entered the day third in the nation in blocked shots (3.8 per game) and averaging a team-best 8.7 rebounds and 11.2 points, picked up a third foul less than a minute into the second half.

He finished without a point, two rebounds and one block.

“He has been phenomenal all year round,” Paulsen said. “We’re not going to win without him” recording his usual numbers.

With Wilson limited to about 13 minutes, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Santos-Silva had more opportunity to operate in the lane. He made 10 of 14 field goals and, despite being a 55 percent career free throw shooter, hit all six of his attempts.

The Rams made 18 of 18 from the line overall. Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins made six en route to 13 points.

Rhoades called Santos-Silva “a throwback guy. He plays so physical, he throws his body around, but he’s fast for his size and so there are a lot of things we can do."

Paulsen echoed those thoughts, saying: “He is an old-school, lunch-pail kind of player. He doesn’t do anything he can’t do, but he does what he can do exceptionally well.”

The Rams led 33-22 at halftime, using a 12-2 run to break open a tight, poor-shooting game. After missing their first five three-pointers, they hit three in a row, including two by Mike’L Simms (11 points, 3 of 4 three-pointers).

The Patriots were 2 of 13 on three-pointers in the first half, one a miraculous shot by Jamal Hartwell II. He and Greene shot a combined 3 for 14 overall in the half.

VCU’s pressure, Greene said, “got to us.”

After intermission, the Patriots were within six before the Rams made a 9-2 run, powered by Santos-Silva’s four points and Simms’s three-pointer with 16:13 left. From there, the outcome was never in doubt.

Said Paulsen: “We just have to have an autopsy — which we do after we win or lose — and then you’ve got to flush it down the drain.”

