He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and only once lost yardage, tripping in the backfield.
“We love the guy, and all of us told him happy birthday today. He ran it like it was his birthday,” center Ben Jones said (via ESPN). “We wanted him to have this kind of day, and he showed out.”
Derrick Henry's ability to create yards in traffic was key to the Titans offensive success:@KingHenry_2 gained 167 rushing yards after a defender closed within 1 yard, the most by a RB in a playoff game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).#TENvsNE | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ntRbfvvrZC— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 5, 2020
With the Titans defense shutting down Tom Brady and the Patriots, especially with a key goal-line stand, his dominance helped devour the clock and limit any chance of a vaunted Brady comeback with the Titans holding a 14-13 lead until the final few seconds when Brady threw a pick six.
Henry became the first player to amass 200 yards from scrimmage in a playoff game against a Bill Belichick team, according to ESPN Stats & Info, and became the first player to rush for over 100 yards against New England in the postseason since Marshawn Lynch in Super Bowl XLIX. He and Marcus Allen are the only Heisman Trophy winners with multiple 150-yard rushing games in postseason history. Henry was on fire from the start, rushing for 49 yards on the Titans’ first possession. By halftime, he had rushed for 106.
“When you can run it when the other team knows you’re going to run it,” Coach Mike Vrabel said (via the Tennessean), “that says a lot about your running game.”
The Patriots' #1 Defense CANNOT STOP Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/ZBSc6Zn0gV— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 5, 2020
It also says a lot about Henry, the regular-season rushing leader with 1,540 yards, 16 touchdowns and a 5.1-yard average. It was good, hard-nosed football.
“That’s the way we like it,” said Henry, the 2015 Heisman winner while at Alabama. “We don’t want nothing easy. We want it gritty. We want it dirty. That’s the mentality we’ve got to have. My main focus is finishing each and every drive on all three phases. Don’t give up on each other, believe, communicate while we out there, what we’re seeing so we can make adjustments as a team. ... Keep striving and finishing the game."
#Titans RB Derrick Henry — 182 yards rushing. Seven carries of 8+ yards on outside zone.— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 5, 2020
Look at the movement TEN gets up front here. That puts Henry on a downhill path. Cut to daylight. @NFLMatchup @TDavenport_NFL pic.twitter.com/105HK6tr5q
Next week presents another challenge when the sixth-seeded Titans travel to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the AFC’s top seed. Baltimore’s defense against the run ranked 28th in the regular season, so Henry will play a key role again. New England, which came into the game with the league’s sixth-best defense against the run, gave him a good idea of what lies ahead.
“We’re going to enjoy this one, we know who Baltimore is, we’ll get ready for them [Sunday],” Henry said. “We know exactly what we are facing.”
What you need to know about the NFL playoffs
The NFL’s postseason is upon us, and the field is set. Here’s the complete schedule and all the information you need to enjoy the playoffs, round-by-round.
How do overtime rules work in the playoffs? Postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different than the regular season.
What about the new pass interference rules? After last year’s non-call in the NFC championship game, the NFL changed it’s rules to allow instant replay review of the call.
First-round results: Titans 20, Patriots 13 | Texans 22, Bills 19
Go a little deeper...