What you need to know about the NFL playoffs

The NFL’s postseason is upon us, and the field is set. Here’s the complete schedule and all the information you need to enjoy the playoffs, round-by-round.

How do overtime rules work in the playoffs? Postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different than the regular season.

What about the new pass interference rules? After last year’s non-call in the NFC championship game, the NFL changed it’s rules to allow instant replay review of the call.

First-round results: Titans 20, Patriots 13 | Texans 22, Bills 19

Go a little deeper...

• The most and least likely Super Bowl matchups

• The NFL is fine with its postseason format, even though fans think it’s unfair

• Deshaun Watson’s game is a mix of risk and restraint. To get better, he learned chess.

• Russell Wilson has been a star for the Seahawks. Now he has to be the franchise.