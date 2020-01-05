The Terps' upperclassmen are hoping the team at least gets a lesson out of the carnage.

“We’ve got to grow from this,” senior forward Stephanie Jones said last week. “There are still a lot of games to go, but it’s kind of like a wake-up call for our freshmen to see how serious it really is, or how tough the conference is. Us as seniors, it hurts. But we’ve just got to move on and keep growing."

No. 12 Maryland (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has its first chance Monday to show it learned something from the loss, when Ohio State visits College Park for a 6 p.m. game that will air on ESPN2. As the Terps seek more consistent effort in these early stages of conference play, Monday’s game is a golden opportunity to rebound in a big way: The Buckeyes (8-5, 1-1) are the closest thing Maryland has to a conference rival.

The Terps lead the series 5-4 in the nine games played since Maryland joined the Big Ten. Winning the 10th bout, Coach Brenda Frese said, will require the type of preparation and flexibility the Terps showed against Michigan.

“I really spent a lot of time today talking about being comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Frese said Friday. “When things aren’t going your way, like at Northwestern, you’ve got to be able to adapt, be able to change. … I can handle a loss if we have great effort and energy and we come out and we compete, but we didn’t do anything of that against Northwestern and we didn’t fix it in 40 minutes. It’s understanding that you’re going to lose games, but just understanding the mentality it takes — if you’re going to lose, then lose going down fighting."

On New Year's Eve, the Wildcats withstood heavy defensive pressure and turned one of Maryland's greatest strengths — dictating pace — against the Terps. Northwestern hurried Maryland into a season-high 24 turnovers and on the other end of the floor made it hard for them to get off good shots. Out of sorts, the Terps shot a season-low 30.5 percent from the floor and snapped a seven-game winning streak in the series.

The poor shooting is a common theme among losses this season. The Terps had off shooting nights in losses to South Carolina (31.4 percent from the floor) and at N.C. State (33.8 percent).

To Jones, the solution for Monday's Ohio State game and beyond lies in defense, which Maryland is still working on mastering after adopting a new switch-heavy scheme this year. Better defense allows the Terps to better control pace and find rhythm on the offensive end of the court. But playing better defense, Jones pointed out, echoing Frese, is all about preparation and adapting.

“I think our defense at practice was a little lacking and that translated into the [Northwestern] game,” Jones said. “We just need to be more consistent with that, and yeah, that’s really it. I think it’s up to us as upperclassmen to lock in and when we do see something going wrong, that we really address it and try to fix it then and there so it doesn’t keep going."

Ohio State may not have the ability to control a game the way Northwestern does — the Wildcats have the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the country, allowing their opponents an average of just 51.2 points per game — but the Buckeyes have shown they're a threat against the country's top teams. Their signature win came against No. 2 Louisville, 67-60, in early December, in a game in which Ohio State's defense stymied the Cardinals in the final three quarters.

The Buckeyes also have size comparable to Maryland, something the Terps struggled with this season against South Carolina and N.C. State. At 6-foot-4, sophomore forward Dorka Juhasz leads her team with 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Although she’ll primarily be sophomore center Shakira Austin’s responsibility in the paint, Juhasz provides another test for Maryland’s entire defense.

“It starts with how you prepare for a game, from your preparation to going out in warm-ups, are you the most prepared team?” Frese said. “We have both sides, with how we competed against Michigan and the lack thereof against Northwestern. We’ve seen both sides … we know the answers, now we’ve got to go correct it.”

