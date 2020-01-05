The first-round meeting between the 13-3 Saints and 10-6 Minnesota Vikings is a rematch and, for one side, promises to be an exorcism. Cousins can shed his well-earned reputation for faltering under the spotlight, and the Saints can exact revenge for the way Minnesota ended their season two years ago, with Stefon Diggs’s last-second touchdown, immediately christened The Minneapolis Miracle.

What you need to know

When: 1:05 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

TV: FOX.

Line: New Orleans, -7½.

The Saints found an even more wrenching way to lose last year. They broke out to a 13-0 lead inside the Superdome, which trembled from the noise. The Los Angeles Rams improbably roared back, but the Saints would have iced a trip to the Super Bowl if not for a pass interference call so egregious it prompted the NFL, at the urging of coaches, to make pass interference reviewable by instant replay.

The Saints still probably should have won the game, but they yielded a last-minute scoring drive, and then Drew Brees threw an overtime interception after the Saints won the coin toss.

Now, New Orleans returns to the postseason with a team fully equipped — just like the past two years — to win the second Super Bowl of the Brees-Sean Payton era. They have a ferocious defense, led by defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, with stars at every level. The most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL may be wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set the NFL reception record with 149 catches, which went for 1,725 yards.

In his first playoff start since signing a three-year, $85 million contract with Minnesota, Cousins has an opportunity to reset his reputation. He is 6-30 as a starter against winning teams, including 1-4 this season and 0-1 in the only playoff start of his career. Beating the Saints in the Superdome would erase a lot of that damage. He’ll have star running back Dalvin Cook back after he missed the season’s final two games, which led to the bogging down of Minnesota’s offense.

Eight big questions for the first round of the NFL playoffs. The biggest coaching advantage of the first round? It comes in this game, writes John Clayton: Payton, who deserves coach of the year consideration, against Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer. (Read more)

NFL picks against the spread for wild-card weekend. Minnesota hasn’t won a road playoff game since 2005, but there are enough injuries piling up for its opponent that could at least keep this game close. (Read more)

