Training camp opens in two weeks, and United has yet to add anyone, even a role player.

That seems likely to change very soon.

United is deep in talks with Mexican club Morelia about acquiring Edison Flores, a Peruvian World Cup midfielder, multiple people close to the situation said.

One person said the chances of the deal happening was “high.” Another was cautious, saying, “Never know but seems possible.”

AD

United has also targeted Brian Lozano, an Uruguayan midfielder with Santos Laguna in Mexico, and several other Latin American-based attackers.

AD

Club officials said they will not comment on specific players unless deals are struck.

The likelihood of acquiring a player of Rooney’s mega-fame and fortune (and everything that goes with it) is small. D.C. was interested in Arsenal’s Mesut Özil but, even if the German playmaker were available, the financial commitment would be enormous.

United is not necessarily looking for a starting striker to replace Rooney. It already has a proven scorer in Ola Kamara, 30, a Norwegian national team candidate who arrived in August with more than 125 goals in his career.

AD

The priorities are a playmaker, another forward, probably another attacker and defensive depth.

Flores, 25, would likely fill the playmaking role, replacing Luciano Acosta, who, after four inconsistent seasons, signed with Atlas in Mexico. After Coach Ben Olsen benched Acosta in August, winger Paul Arriola stepped in. That, however, was not a long-term solution; Arriola is at his best creating havoc on the right flank.

AD

Flores, who has made 47 appearances and scored 13 goals for Peru, is a left-sided player with experience in the middle and on the right.

Although he is not the mainstream draw that Rooney is — few in the world are — Flores would initially appeal beyond the established fan base to the Peruvian-American community in the Mid-Atlantic and to those who follow the Mexican league (Liga MX) and South American competitions.

AD

At last summer’s Copa America, he played in all six matches, scored twice and started three times, including the final against Brazil.

Besides Rooney and Acosta, United also bid farewell to Argentine winger Lucas Rodríguez, whose loan expired without D.C. and Estudiantes reaching a deal on a permanent transfer. They were among the team’s top four scorers (regular season and playoffs), combining for 24 of 43 goals.

AD

United already had someone lined up to replace Rodriguez: Yamil Asad, who in the fall signed to play in 2020. Asad, 25, posted nine goals and eight assists in 2018 but, after his loan from Velez Sarsfield expired, he returned to his native Argentine last year.

AD

Since the playoff defeat at Toronto FC in October, United has re-signed four players: goalkeepers Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz and Earl Edwards Jr., and center back Frederic Brillant.

D.C. did not claim anyone in the waiver or reentry drafts and has not seemed very interested in the MLS free agent market. The college draft will take place Thursday, but barring a trade, United will not pick until 42nd overall (second round).

The current roster count is 19, leaving up to 11 slots open. The total does not include midfielder Chris Durkin, who is on loan to Sint-Truiden in Belgium until June and might end up moving permanently. (United had 26 players on the roster at the end of last season.)

AD

AD

Of the 16 non-goalkeepers, four did not play much or at all for the first team last season: right backs Oniel Fisher (knee injury) and Chris Odoi-Atsem (cancer recovery), central midfielder Moses Nyeman, 16, who signed a homegrown contract in October; and homegrown winger Griffin Yow, 17.

Aside from the roster, United is planning to add another assistant coach, someone with broad experiences, team officials said, to bring fresh perspective to Olsen’s staff.

On the business side, the organization is seeking a local broadcast or streaming partner after abruptly canceling a long-term deal in the fall with FloSports, an online-only provider.

According to two people familiar with the talks, United has spoken with NBC Sports Washington, Sinclair Broadcast Group (Channel 7 and 8), WTTG (Fox 5 and digital channels) and an unspecified national streaming service.

AD

AD

Meantime, the Washington Spirit has been active in building its National Women’s Soccer League roster ahead of the mid-April opener. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of American-English defender Brooke Hendrix, 26, a center back from West Ham in England.

She is the fourth acquisition following the arrival of Kumi Yokoyama, a Japanese World Cup forward from Nagano; Canadian winger Jenna Hellstrom (Swedish club Orebro); and American forward Jessie Scarpa (Swedish club Lidkoping).

The Spirit is also pursuing a World Cup player from South America, said one person familiar with the team.

Washington would like to play the opener against a high-profile opponent (Reign FC seems possible) at Audi Field, one of three home venues (four matches apiece) this season. The others are Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds and Segra Field in Leesburg, Va.

Read more:

AD