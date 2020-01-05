Or he morphs into a rebounding machine like Troy Brown Jr., the 6-foot-7 second-year player who controlled the glass with 14 boards Saturday night in another statement win, this time against one of the best teams in the West, the Denver Nuggets.

Or, in every other case, he’s simply journeyman point guard Ish Smith, walking to the scorer’s table to check in before speeding around the court and single-handedly bringing back the midrange game by recording 32 points in the 128-114 win over the Nuggets.

These performances — including Jordan McRae’s eight assists against the Heat and Isaac Bonga’s 15 points on Saturday — became career highlights for the reserve players. Although the Wizards (11-24) have shuffled and reshuffled lineups, the bench has maintained at an exceptional level.

But how?

“We've been trying to figure that out,” Coach Scott Brooks said.

Over the last five games, the Wizards’ second unit has averaged 70 points per game, according to hoopsstats.com, which far exceeds the next highest scoring bench (Detroit, 55.6 points).

On Saturday night, the reserves created their masterpiece in overwhelming Denver with 92 points, which eclipsed the previous franchise record for bench points, set on Monday against the Heat (80). It was the second-highest bench total in an NBA game since 1970-71, when the league began keeping such statistics.

With Smith’s 32 points and eight assists, the Wizards became the only team in the league with four bench players to score 30 points in a game this season.

“We want to play with pace, we want to play with a flow,” Smith said. “No matter who we're plugging in, that's the way we want to play.”

One explanation for the bench production is opportunity.

When Bradley Beal missed four of the five last games, Brooks moved the two newest players (Gary Payton II and Johnathan Williams, who was waived after starting the Denver game) to start alongside mainstays Isaiah Thomas and Ian Mahinmi. Still, reserves such as McRae and Smith have played the majority of the minutes and closed out victories.

Anchored by two savvy veterans, who are both willing passers, the bench has flourished. The open floor and ball sharing have also afforded more freedom for second-year players such as Bonga, Brown and the two-way rookies Mathews and Anzejs Pasecniks to find their fit.

“I would just say with the second unit I’m able to be more aggressive, and I’m able to make plays for everybody else and stuff like that,” said Brown, who faltered earlier this week while in the starting lineup but moved to the bench Saturday and played his best game of the season with 25 points (10 of 12 shooting) to go with the 14 rebounds.

“I’m able to make sure there is more movement and stuff like that. It really doesn’t really matter for me, it’s just who is on the floor.”

McRae experienced a similar setback when he replaced Brown in the starting lineup against the Nuggets. One game after scoring a season-best 35 points, McRae shot 3 of 15 from the floor.

“We tried to throw Jordan in there,” Brooks said, explaining his Saturday night starting lineup. “We thought that might have a little bit of effect on our bench, but Troy plays better off the bench. So, it was kind of like, okay, let’s see how it works tonight. Troy played better. Jordan didn’t play as well. Hopefully, Brad comes back Monday, but we got to figure out how to be a little bit better on both if we have to keep mixing and matching and figuring it out and we have to do it.”

The Wizards continued trimming the roster over the weekend. On Sunday, the Wizards waived rookie point guard Justin Robinson in a move that brings the roster to the league-maximum number of 17 total players, including the pair of two-way contracts. After Saturday night’s win, the team cut Williams, who joined the team Dec. 26 on a hardship exception.

Robinson, who went undrafted after playing four years with Virginia Tech, signed as a free agent immediately following the 2019 draft. Robinson mostly played with the G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, but appeared in nine games for the Wizards and averaged 1.4 points and 0.8 assists.

With Robinson’s departure, Gary Payton II, another player signed on a hardship exception, remains on the roster. Washington has expressed interest in keeping Payton for the remainder of the year, according to several people close to the situation.

