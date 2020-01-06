Smith had one of the best outings of his freshman season at Minnesota, when he scored 21 points, still a career high, to help orchestrate a come-from-behind win in early January. Back at home three days later, with a few dozen NBA scouts watching the Terrapins face Indiana, Smith stumbled through the entire game, perhaps one of his worst, missing all nine of his field goal attempts and finishing with just two points in a narrow Maryland victory. That’s what a freshman season can look like — for Smith and many others. He generated exciting displays of his potential and promise, but he paired them with stark reminders that he was still an 18-year-old figuring out the college game.

Now Smith is a year older, considerably stronger and by far the most experienced big man on Maryland’s roster. That has all manifested into newfound consistency. Smith has averaged 13.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, one of the few players in the conference hovering around double figures in each, and he has failed to score at least 10 points in only two games, both lopsided wins.

As the No. 12 Terrapins prepare to host No. 11 Ohio State on Tuesday night at Xfinity Center, a growing confidence has helped turn Smith into a more reliable contributor.

“Freshman year, I was coming in, had a lot of pressure on me,” Smith said. “This year I've got a lot of pressure, too. But I'm able to deal with it more.”

There are few surprises now for Smith. He has already shared the floor with many of the best forwards in the conference, and Tuesday’s matchup against the Buckeyes’ Kaleb Wesson could be among Smith’s toughest reunions of the season. Wesson leads Ohio State, which was ranked as high as No. 2 but arrives in College Park coming off back-to-back losses, in both scoring (14.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.3 per game).

Since the Terrapins (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) last saw Wesson, the 6-foot-9 junior has transformed physically, dropping 30 pounds during the offseason, and emerged as one of the best players in the Big Ten. He scored 28 points in Ohio State’s dominant December win over Penn State, and he notched 22 points last week when the Buckeyes (11-3, 1-2) fell at home to Wisconsin.

“He’s done everything he’s asked with his body, and he’s playing at a high level,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said. “In my mind, he gives them a chance to win a national championship because he’s that dominant of a player.”

During Smith’s freshman season, Fernando usually took on these difficult matchups with the opponent’s top big man. Now, with Smith playing mostly as a center, he’ll take the bulk of that load. All summer, the Maryland coaching staff prepared Smith to play as a power forward, and he improved his perimeter defense. But with the team’s lack of frontcourt depth, Smith has stepped into a different role.

Late last January, the Terps lost on the road to a Michigan State team that was bound for the Final Four. Afterward, Turgeon called the 69-55 defeat an “eye-opener” for Smith, a 40-minute awakening to the physicality of top-tier opponents. Smith began spending extra time working with Kyle Tarp, the Terps’ strength coach, and he improved. Smith ended the season with two of his best games in the NCAA tournament, but there was only so much that could change in a matter of months.

Smith’s more significant development came during the offseason, when the 6-foot-10 Baltimore native added muscle and began making his longtime nickname, “Stix,” seem less fitting. Wesson will still have a definitive size advantage — he is listed at 270 pounds compared to Smith’s 225 — but Smith can now withstand physical play far better than before.

He has generated double-doubles this season at an exceptional rate — eight in 14 games — that resembles Fernando’s dependable production from a season ago. Smith said recently that it’s his turn to grab rebounds now after Fernando dominated in that area last season.

Smith "knows what to expect,” said junior guard Darryl Morsell, who was also Smith’s teammate in high school. “He’s mature. He’s somebody that the younger guys look up to. I think he takes it a lot more seriously. … He’s gaining confidence from his experience.”

That’s the difference a year makes. Smith described his role last year as “the quiet guy, just learning.” He is still not Fernando — the vocal energizer with a maturity he developed living far from his Angola home during high school — but Smith understands how his attitude trickles down to others.

“He’s growing up,” Turgeon said. “But is he willing to take the reins yet? I don’t know if he’s quite there yet. But every day in practice, he gets a little bit better. He talks a little bit more. It’s just been a process for him.”

Visions of Smith’s development had a role in launching the Terps toward their lofty preseason expectations. Smith has showcased his improvement, and another difficult challenge arrives Tuesday, with plenty more to come over the next three months. But there’s reassurance in Smith’s progress. Turgeon said that “he’s twice the player today [that] he was last year at this time." And that’s what Maryland needs Smith to be.

