For one member of The Hogs, those final two NFC East matchups weren’t enough to sway his opinion.

“Sometimes as a rookie, particularly a rookie quarterback, it’s hard to tell what his true potential is,” longtime Redskins center Jeff Bostic told ESPN 630′s Carol Maloney and Andy Pollin Monday morning. “But from what I saw the latter part of the season, Dwayne Haskins is not the answer.”

“I just don’t think he has a great grasp on … maybe he just needs more learning and more coaching.

“I don’t like throwing rookie quarterbacks into the fray,” Bostic added later, “particularly with less than a solid front and some skill guys around him.”

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera was noncommittal about anointing the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft his starting quarterback.

“I think he can become a franchise-style quarterback, I do,” Rivera said at his introductory news conference on Thursday. “It’s a process, though. I m not gonna say it’s gonna happen overnight. I’ve been fortunate that several years ago we drafted a guy [Cam Newton with] the number one overall pick and we had a plan. And what we’re trying to do right now is develop that plan for his development as we move forward.”

Rivera also referenced “a couple of good veteran quarterbacks” in Washington that he would “give some opportunities to play.” But both Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, the two veterans on the current roster, have expiring contracts.

“I think first of all he’s going to have to step up and become a leader,” Rivera said about Haskins. “All the great ones become leaders. They become leaders whether they’re rookies or they’re 10-, 12-year vets, but you’ve got to step up, you’ve got to be where you need to be. You’ve got to do things you’re supposed to do.”

Bostic’s critique of Haskins was less pointed than his assessment of left tackle Trent Williams, whom the team is attempting to retain after a contentious 2019 season in which Williams didn’t play a down.

Bostic, who said he would have traded Williams during his standoff with the front office, was not a fan of how the seven-time Pro Bowler handled his disagreements with the organization.

“The Redskins have paid him a lot of money and then he gets about two-thirds of the way through the length of his contract and he wants to renegotiate it,” Bostic said. “He’s the one that signed the contract. Live by the terms. Be a man of your word. And then he holds the team up and he lets all his teammates down. That’s not the way it happened during our era.”

Pollin noted that players now have more power and individual freedoms than those from Bostic’s tenure.

“I think it goes back to your raising,” Bostic said. “My parents were pretty simple people. Do what you say and say what you do.”

The return of Williams would be a welcome sight in the Redskins locker room. But if he were still playing, Bostic said, he would need an in-person assessment of the 31-year-old to fully ingratiate him back into the offensive line.

“I would have to see him face-to-face, honestly,” said Bostic, who played in 202 combined regular season and postseason games over 14 seasons for the Redskins. “You have held your team hostage on something you’ve already signed your name to and that’s a contract. That’s a legal, binding document. And if I were the Redskins, I wouldn’t renegotiate his contract now. If he wants to come back and play football again, you’re gonna play at the same money you would’ve made this year.”

“Players are always gonna back players,” Bostic said, “but when you get a little bit older and get away from the game, it’s either gonna be right or wrong. Dan Snyder and the Redskins have paid Trent Williams a lot of money during his career. Like I said, he’s the one that signed the contract. If he didn’t like the terms of it now, why did he sign it four years ago?”

