Following Minnesota’s overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, Vikings players huddled in the locker room to listen to Coach Mike Zimmer. And Zimmer handed Cousins the game ball.

“How’s it feel to win a playoff game?” Zimmer asked.

Smiling ear to ear, Cousins addressed his team.

“Hey, that’s how we’ve won all year — team, right?” Cousins said. “You held them to 20 points, men. You gave us a chance at the end.”

AD

“But I got three words for you: you like that!?”

And with that, Cousins reembraced the mantra that originated during his time with the Washington Redskins, after a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

AD

“I’ve been waiting for him to say that,” Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill said after Sunday’s win.

“I like that,” Vikings assistant offensive line coach Andrew Janocko tweeted.

This weekend, the tone surrounding the phrase was jubilant and not mocking, though that hasn’t always been the case. Earlier this year, Packers linebacker Preston Smith, who was a teammate of Cousins in Washington, shouted it after Green Bay’s Week 16 win over Minnesota on “Monday Night Football.” That loss gave Cousins a career record of 0-9 on Mondays.

AD

But as a Vikings teammate pointed out to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero before Sunday’s game: “It’s not on Monday night, so we’re good.”

Cousins posted a clean stat sheet Sunday, throwing for 242 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Having thrown just three picks and losing just one fumble since Week 7, Cousins continued his stretch of protecting the football. Meanwhile, the surgical veteran Drew Brees tossed a first-half interception and lost a fumble with less than five minutes left in the game.

AD

“He got the game ball in the locker room,” Rudolph said after the game. “He deserves it. All we’ve heard is Kirk Cousins this, Kirk Cousins that. Playoff games, big games on the road, so much nonsense. It takes 10 other guys on offense, and I said that all year long, and (on Sunday) 10 other guys stepped up huge to allow Kirk to go out there and play well.”

AD

Wide receiver Adam Thielen also went to bat for his quarterback.

“We don’t listen to that (external) stuff,” Thielen said. “We don’t listen to that noise. We know what type of guy he is. We know his talent. We know that if you put guys around him, you can do big things because he is talented and he’s that hard of a worker. … It doesn’t matter what someone says about him, and that’s who you want as your leader and your quarterback.”

The victory marked the 14th time that Cousins led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime.

AD

“It’s fun to be able to win, to feel like I’m moving forward,” Cousins said Sunday. “When you climb a mountain, you sit there on the top and you look around, you realize there are only more mountains to climb. Being a fourth-round pick, working your way up in the league, now you win a playoff game. Guess what? You look around and you realize there are more mountains to climb. You want to win another playoff game. You want to get to the Super Bowl.”

AD

Fortunately for the Vikings, there are no Monday night games on the playoff schedule, so that’s one less mountain for Cousins to climb on the path to the game’s ultimate prize.

For Cousins’s redemption story to continue, he will have to go through his former offensive coordinator in Washington. All that stands in the way of Cousins and an NFC championship appearance is a date with Kyle Shanahan and the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

AD

Cousins was drafted by Washington in 2012, and Shanahan was the Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013. When Shanahan took the 49ers’ head coaching job in 2017, he wanted to bring Cousins to San Francisco. Acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo ended that pursuit; Cousins signed with the Vikings before the 2018 season.

A second NFC title game appearance in three years for Minnesota means getting past San Francisco’s vaunted defense, which boasts the NFL’s best pass defense and second-best defense overall.

No word yet on if Cousins plans to bring back “oooooooh weeeeee!” if the Vikings pull that off.

AD