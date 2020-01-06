Thames, 33, hit 25 home runs in 459 plate appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He fills the Nationals’ need for a left-handed hitting first baseman, a role held by Matt Adams last year. Washington is in the process of addressing first base by committee, and is still expected to explore a short-term deal with 34-year-old Ryan Zimmerman, who has been with the organization since 2005.

AD

AD

After adding Castro, Cabrera and Thames, the Nationals could have 11 of the 13 position players they will carry for Opening Day. That list includes those three infielders, two catchers (Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki), Howie Kendrick, shortstop Trea Turner, left fielder Juan Soto, center field Victor Robles, right fielder Adam Eaton and fourth outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Of the two remaining spots, the Nationals could use a right-handed first baseman — possibly Zimmerman — and a sure-handed defender in the infield.

They currently have a group of versatile infielders, even if the bats are stronger than the gloves. Kendrick, 36, played first, second and third in 2019. Cabrera, 34, played first, second and third, and was a shortstop for the first half of his career. Castro, 29, played second, third and shortstop for the Miami Marlins. Now Thames gives a solid platoon option at first. If the Nationals want Kendrick to rotate spots like he did last year, and avoid playing too often, it is logical to sign Zimmerman and pair him with Thames.

That would account for 12 of 13 position players. With the addition of a 26th roster spot this season, the Nationals are expected to use an eight-man bullpen and five-man bench, leaving room for a true utility infielder, or top prospect Carter Kieboom. Since General Manager Mike Rizzo does not like budding talent to sit on the bench, it is likely that Kieboom, 22, would only be in the majors if he can play every day. The Nationals seem less likely to make a big-splash signing of third baseman Josh Donaldson, given recent moves, meaning Kieboom could have a chance to compete for that spot in spring training.

AD

AD

If he earns it, the Nationals could have him at third, Castro at second, and a strong bench of Kendrick, Cabrera, Thames and a second first baseman, their backup catcher and Taylor. Kieboom’s experience at shortstop, his natural position, also gives Turner a backup in that scenario. If Kieboom doesn’t make the roster, and the Nationals don’t fill third from the outside, a mix of Castro and Cabrera could plug in there, and either Wilmer Difo or Adrián Sanchez make sense as a reserve infielder.

This roster calculus could change with another move, if the Nationals’ front office has any energy left. The Thames agreement capped a critical five-day stretch that will have major implications for 2020. Now for some finishing touches, then on to West Palm Beach.

Read more:

AD