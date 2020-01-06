Tagovailoa and his family have taken nearly two months to make a decision that seemed simple when the 21-year-old junior was healthy. The calculus changed when he dislocated and fractured his hip during a Nov. 16 game in Starkville, Miss. He soon underwent surgery and was given a favorable prognosis for recovery, although his rehab is likely to extend into the April-June range, well beyond the NFL’s window for evaluating college players and the April 23-25 draft.

AD

AD

Past ankle injuries and surgeries were part of Tagovailoa’s thinking as he considered whether to remain an unpaid college player or secure his financial future as a professional. As he did so, he met with doctors last week in New York, according to AL.com, with his family and members of the Alabama medical team accompanying him.

As a freshman from Hawaii, Tagovailoa burst into prominence when he came off the bench to replace Jalen Hurts and lead Alabama to a national championship against Georgia in January, 2018. A Heisman Trophy finalist the following season, he passed for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns (with six interceptions), leading the Crimson Tide back to the national championship game. However, he threw two interceptions as Alabama fell to Clemson.

In the fall of 2019, he was again in consideration for the Heisman after passing for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns, with three interceptions in nine games. But his season-ending injury ruined those hopes and cast uncertainty on his future.

Read more:

AD