Rodgers will welcome Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, a meeting nobody expected. The Vikings shipped Seattle to Green Bay when they bounced the Saints, who would have faced the Packers had they won as an eight-point favorite. The loss meant both No. 6 seeds won, and that teams with 12 and 13 victories failed to win a first-round game.

It has already been a wild playoffs, and here is what to know from the opening round:

Drew Brees squandered another chance, and he may be running out of them. Brees’s loss Sunday did not feel like the end of something to the degree that Brady’s Saturday night loss did. But it may end up, in retrospect, having been Brees’s best, last chance to win a second Super Bowl.

The Saints have been all in for the past three seasons, mortgaging draft picks and future salary cap space to maximize the end of Brees’s window. The plan to build great teams has worked — the Saints have recently drafted better than any other franchise in the NFL, and they have won 11, 13 and 13 games in the regular season over the past three years.

But the plan to deliver a Super Bowl has failed. The Saints have won two playoff games, advanced to one NFC championship game and reached no Super Bowls during their three-year renaissance. The Saints needed astonishing bad fortune to achieve that. The Minneapolis Miracle, the New Orleans No-Call and even losing the coin toss in overtime of Sunday’s loss all contributed.

But it is hard not to conclude Brees and the Saints are responsible for squandering his remarkable late prime. Two playoffs ago, a routine tackle would have continued their season. Last season, they led the Rams 13-0, couldn’t stop an obvious fake punt, couldn’t stop the Rams at the end of regulation after that infamous no-call and couldn’t score when they got the ball first in overtime. And on Sunday, Brees played terribly.

Brees passed for 208 yards on 33 attempts and committed two turnovers. His deep passing was nonexistent — the Saints gained more than 18 yards on only one play on which Taysom Hill did not touch the ball. The Vikings tailored their defensive game plan to yield short passes to Michael Thomas and not allow deep plays.

And so Brees will watch another Super Bowl, as he has done every year since 2010. In the 10 years since Sean Payton and Brees won New Orleans’s lone championship, the Saints have gone 4-6 in the postseason and missed the playoffs four times. (One of those seasons, Payton was suspended as part of the Bountygate scandal.) For all of Brees’s greatness, that diminishes his and Payton’s standing in all-time conversations. They have escaped much of the criticism Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy received for wasting Rodgers’s prime, but the outcomes are similar.

Brees will be 41 next season, and even after a sterling regular season, he faced the question of what his future holds. He chose to sidestep.

“I’m not making any comments on that, other than I’ve told [reporters] this over the last couple years,” Brees said. “I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of reevaluate each offseason and find the things I want to get better at and move on.”

Maybe Brees will, and the Saints have one more run in them, even after the physical and psychic toll of the past three years. But Sunday might have been the end of Brees as the quarterback of a true Super Bowl threat.

Dalvin Cook makes the Vikings dangerous. At halftime at the Superdome, while walking out of the bathroom behind the coaches box, Vikings offensive consultant Gary Kubiak received a pat on the back from an acquaintance. He chuckled and said, “33 makes a difference.”

He meant Cook, and he was right. Cook returned after missing the season’s final two games with an injury to his chest and shoulder. He ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and served as the centerpiece of the Vikings’ offense. He gives the Vikings a chance at an explosive play every time he touches the ball — when he sees a hole has space, he is lightning.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who silenced many critics by leading Minnesota to a playoff victory, noted that with the return of Cook and Adam Thielen, the Vikings have all 11 projected Week 1 offensive starters healthy, a rare feat at this time of year. Because that includes Cook, the Vikings will be a challenge for the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers next week.

The first round launched a changing of the AFC quarterbacking guard. In 16 of the past 17 seasons, either Peyton Manning, Brady or Ben Roethlisberger represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, with only Joe Flacco in 2012 breaking their control. The Patriots’ loss Saturday ensured that run would end in the same January that another trio of quarterbacks emerged, seemingly ready to start another three-headed AFC quarterback dynasty.

Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes are both 24, and Lamar Jackson turns 23 on Tuesday. They have been the future of the AFC for the past two years. That future is here, and it is every bit as fluorescent as promised. Watson was a magician in the second-half comeback over the Bills, and Mahomes and Jackson will have league MVP awards on their résumés by the end of the playoffs. (Mahomes won last year, and Jackson is poised to win this season.)

The longevity of star quarterbacks has in many ways defined the NFL over the past decade. If the Ravens beat the Titans next week — no sure thing, given Tennessee’s impressive performance in its win over New England — the AFC championship game will feature two 20-something starting quarterbacks for the first time since 2010, when 28-year-old Roethlisberger beat 24-year-old Mark Sanchez.

The arrival of the current wave of quarterbacks may mark the start of a new era. With apologies to 31-year-old Ryan Tannehill and the surging Titans, the quarterbacks make the Texans, Chiefs and Ravens Super Bowl threats for the foreseeable future. The grip Brady, Manning and Roethlisberger held on the AFC was remarkable. About 15 years from now, Mahomes, Jackson and Watson may be finalizing their own run.

The offseason will be consumed by talk of Brady’s future. The Patriots’ stunning loss to Tennessee on Saturday night put the questions in motion, and while Brady was largely definitive in saying he doesn’t plan to retire, whether he’ll be back with the only team he has played for in his 20-year career remains an open question.

Be sure to give a read to colleague Sally Jenkins’s piece from Foxborough, in which she writes that the loss certainly felt like the end of an era.

As for where Brady could wind up, if not back in New England for another run at a potential Super Bowl title, John Clayton has this list of teams that could be interested in signing Brady, who for the first time is a free agent.

Carson Wentz got hurt again. It’s hard not to feel for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 27-year-old quarterback, who was knocked out in the first half of his playoff debut with a head injury following a hit by the Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney. Wentz missed his team’s Super Bowl victory two seasons ago, along with last season’s playoff run, with injuries.

The Seahawks took advantage of facing backup Josh McCown for most of the game and will visit the Packers next Sunday with a spot in the NFC championship game on the line.

