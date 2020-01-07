In all likelihood, Sorga would enter United’s system through its second-division squad, Leesburg-based Loudoun United, and move into the first team quickly.

That route is apparently necessitated by uncertainty around salary cap guidelines this season. With the collective bargaining agreement expiring Jan. 31, MLS and the players association are engaged in negotiations, which include raising the salary cap.

United would likely pay a transfer fee of about a half-million dollars for Sorga, who, because of his age, could become an asset on the international market if he performs well in MLS. He is expected to command a modest salary ($150,000-$200,000) and see playing time as both a striker and withdrawn forward.

Sorga did not travel with Flora this week to preseason training in Switzerland, sparking speculation that he would be sold, perhaps to an MLS team. Since joining Flora, he has scored 52 goals in 93 matches across all competitions, including eight in the last eight league games in 2019.

In Flora’s international competition, Sorga did not score in five UEFA Europa League appearances.

The MLS organization is seeking a striker to back up presumptive starter Ola Kamara, who arrived in August to help fill the void left by outgoing star Wayne Rooney. United did not re-sign the other forward on the 2019 roster, Quincy Amarikwa.

Venezuela’s Gelmin Rivas, currently with Boston River in Uruguay’s top division, has also been on United’s radar.

With players scheduled to report to training camp in 11 days, United is aiming to finalize several acquisitions soon. Additional moves are likely in the buildup to the Feb. 29 opener against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field.

Peruvian midfielder Edison Flores is expected to sign this week after United agreed to pay a transfer fee of more than $5 million to Mexican club Morelia. The team also targeted Uruguayan midfielder Brian Lozano, but the unspecified fee set by Mexico’s Santos Laguna is apparently too large for United’s tastes.

More than 120 countries have sent players to MLS since 1996, but Sorga would be the first from Estonia, the Baltic nation of 1.3 million. The national team has never qualified for the World Cup or European Championship.

Many players have competed at the middle levels of European club soccer and two in particular went further: current defender Ragnar Klavan (Augsburg, Liverpool, Cagliari) and former goalkeeper Mart Poom (Derby County, Sunderland, Arsenal, Watford).

