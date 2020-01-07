Now, they speak of the importance of rest and recovery, of working harder for shorter periods of time. On Tuesday, a day before the Hoyas’ Big East home opener against St. John’s, no one uttered the words wind sprint.

“We can’t go as long as we normally do. Sometimes, somebody gets banged up and you take a look,” Ewing said, pausing to crane his neck and bug out his eyes as if checking on a player across the court. “Can’t afford to get anybody else hurt. You still need to work on the things that you have to work on, but you try to do it in a limited time.”

Balance is the mantra of the moment for Georgetown, be it in practice, where Ewing is cutting drills short but asking his team for more intensity, or on the court, where the Hoyas are still searching for the happy medium between executing at top effort and forcing the action.

Both types of balance are more important than they’ve ever been under Ewing because of Georgetown’s shrunken roster. After losing four players to transfer in December, the Hoyas are trying to survive in Big East play with a seven-man rotation and nine scholarship players.

A smaller roster means the margin for error is slim. Georgetown (10-5, 0-2 Big East) can’t afford an injury, as was clear when starting guard Mac McClung missed the conference opener the Hoyas lost, 76-60, to struggling Providence. Nor can they afford an off game from any of their major players or even a slow start, as was clear in Friday’s loss to Seton Hall.

As Georgetown battles the Red Storm (11-4, 0-2) for its first conference win Wednesday, everyone needs to play their role to perfection.

“We all have to hold each other accountable,” senior guard Jagan Mosely said. “Which we’ve been saying for four years, but we actually have to now. If one person isn’t playing well, it’s going to show up for the whole team as well, because you can’t just have someone sub in for them. They have to play 35 minutes a game.”

With such little room for error, the Hoyas are determined to start games faster as they move through conference play. They fell far behind early on at Providence and Seton Hall and despite winning the second half of each game – 38-37 over the Pirates and 37-22 against the Friars – the undermanned roster couldn’t complete comebacks.

Ewing believes neither defense nor offense alone caused the slow starts. Georgetown started sluggishly on defense in both games and hasn’t been sharing the ball as it did during a six-game winning streak in December. In those six games, the Hoyas averaged 18.7 assists. Against tougher Big East defenses in the first two games of conference play, they averaged 10.5.

“One of the things I've been telling the guys is when we went on this winning streak, the ball was moving, we were sharing the ball. I thought those two games we weren't sharing the ball,” Ewing said.

A large part of rediscovering that movement on offense lies in players finding balance between playing aggressively and recklessly. Georgetown players and Ewing agreed the team overextended itself out of desperation in its first two league games – Ewing mentioned point guard Terrell Allen taking 15 shots and dishing just four assists at Providence and Mosely’s five turnovers at Seton Hall as examples.

McClung, too, must walk the fine line between being a big scoring presence without heaving ill-advised shots when the Hoyas are in a hole.

The sophomore guard’s uneven performance at Seton Hall can be partially attributed to the fact that it was his first game since getting poked in the eye in the first half of a Dec. 28 defeat of American. The sophomore guard couldn’t do anything physical for five days, had a shortened practice the day before facing the Pirates and said he arrived at the game feeling “a little anxious and weird.”

But now that McClung is back at practice as usual, he's continuing to work on his decision-making, finding middle ground between making the aggressive play and handing off the ball.

“I know I’m a scorer for this team, but I have to make the right play more and I think I’ve just got to let the game come to me, is the biggest thing,” McClung said. “I was wanting to step up so bad against Seton Hall and help the team win, but I could’ve done it a different way. …

“I think we’re going to figure it out, because we’re not going to accept – I’m not going to accept anything less than winning and playing together. That’s something that we kind of went off of on the last two games, but we’re going to figure it out for sure.”

