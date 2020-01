Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will not return to the team and has been given permission to interview elsewhere, as Coach Ron Rivera is close to hiring Scott Turner as Washington’s offensive coordinator, two people with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

O’Connell, 34, coached quarterbacks for two seasons with the Redskins and ran the offense last year, calling plays after Coach Jay Gruden was fired in October. He is seen as one of the league’s top rising offensive coaches and was key in the development of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.