Now Kentucky’s season was over, the staff was gathered in a conference room, and Coach Mark Stoops was thundering: “I’ve never even heard of him!”

“At the time, none of us knew who Lamar was,” lamented then-defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.

Four seasons later, everyone in football knows Jackson. He is the likely NFL MVP, and the leader of the league’s most dangerous offense in the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who open their postseason Saturday night by hosting the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans. He is arguably the sport’s most dynamic player, with a rocket arm and explosive legs, and his success has been an achievement appreciated by almost everyone — except the small number of men who have ever tried to stop him.

“You felt helpless,” said Suncoast High School’s Jimmy Clark.

“They'd still be scoring points if we were still playing,” said Marshall’s Chuck Heater.

“BIG TIME HEADACHE!!” one NFL defensive coordinator wrote in a text after facing Jackson this season.

These men still marvel at how Jackson broke their game plans against him. There is a general philosophy to limit damage — contain him in the pocket, force him to throw — but no matter how well the defense prepared or executed, Jackson often emerged the victor anyway. (When asked how he planned stop Jackson this week, Titans Coach Mike Vrabel quipped, "Other than try and tie his shoe laces together?”) The quarterback has, at every level, left in his wake a trail of exasperated opposing coaches.

It started in high school. Donald Hanna, whose Village Academy team faced Jackson’s Boynton Beach High School squad, had heard about a kid who stood out even in the youth-football hotbed of South Florida. Teams game-planned not to stop Jackson but outscore him, an approach one coach compared to going up against Michael Jordan. Hanna suspected Jackson was the type of speedy quarterback common in the area, but during a spring scrimmage in 2013, he realized how wrong he was.

“No matter how many people you assigned to him, he made them miss,” Hanna said.

It didn’t dawn on Hanna until weeks later that his school had helped birth the legend of Lamar Jackson. One day, players rushed into his business education class pleading, “Look!” Hanna watched as, on screen, Jackson eluded one Village Academy defender, outran a second and timed up a third so that, just as he was about to deliver a crunching hit at the goal-line, Jackson froze. The defender whiffed and sailed out of frame. It looked like a cartoon.

The play — the audacity, the jarring athleticism — had gone viral, racking up millions of views on YouTube, Vine and a popular video blog among teenagers usually reserved for brutal fights.

“It hit WorldStar, and I was like, ‘Oh, s---,’” the coach said.

That fall, ahead of another game against Jackson, Hanna changed his defense to an approach that would be replicated and tweaked against Jackson in college and the NFL. The coach didn’t want Jackson to beat them by running, so the defensive line rushed at the offensive line instead of around them. Hanna wanted to collapse the pocket, close running lanes and force Jackson to beat them with his arm. The young quarterback did, but Hanna saw it as an improvement that “we actually kind of held our own.”

College coaches learned to fear Jackson’s ability to score from anywhere. Syracuse’s Brian Ward was his first power-conference opponent after Jackson’s debut win over Kentucky and his Music City Bowl torching of Texas A&M for 553 yards and four touchdowns, and he knew the quarterback was more athletic than his defenders. Ward brought both safeties closer to the line of scrimmage in “Cover Zero,” and gambled Jackson wasn’t a good enough passer to make him pay for leaving the deep middle of the field wide open. The idea was more bodies, less space.

The concept worked, Ward thought, but the defender or two assigned to Jackson still struggled to lay even a finger on him. The quarterback totaled 610 yards, five touchdowns and one Heisman Trophy-defining leap over a defensive back — numbers that said less about the game plan and more about the talent gap between Syracuse and other college teams. Clemson and Houston employed similar schemes but tweaked them with disguises, creative blitzes and press coverage from its defensive backs. The Cougars sacked Jackson 11 times.

Eliot, the Kentucky defensive coordinator, sampled those approaches the year after Jackson ended his season. The Wildcats willed Jackson to give up the ball however possible, sometimes sending two defenders at him while ignoring the running back on zone-read plays — on which Jackson had the option to hand off or keep the ball himself — to keep Jackson from running.

The idea was to let Louisville “get five [yards], not 50.” Kentucky’s defense hit Jackson often, and on the quarterback’s last significant snap of the game, a big hit forced him to fumble in the red zone. Kentucky pulled off the win as 28-point underdogs.

“It felt good,” Eliot said.

NFL teams used those approaches as templates last season, when the Ravens named the rookie their starting quarterback in Week 10. But the Ravens countered by overhauling their offense to minimize Jackson’s relative weakness (throwing) and accentuate his strength (mobility). They won six of their final seven games and snuck into the playoffs, where Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley baffled Jackson better than anyone in pro football before or since.

The Chargers used a radical game plan with seven defensive backs to equal Jackson’s speed. No team had tried anything like it all season, and Coach Anthony Lynn had asked Bradley before the game: “Are we insane, or what?” The Chargers suffocated Jackson for most of the day and overcame the approach’s glaring weakness — less size against Baltimore’s bruising running backs — with a superlative game from the defensive line.

That was the last time the NFL paralyzed Jackson. The Ravens rebuilt fully around the quarterback this offseason, promoted Greg Roman to offensive coordinator and this year lit the league ablaze. The quarterback’s improved arm, the offense’s varied personnel packages and his running ability have made Jackson almost impossible to defend. Los Angeles Rams’ former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips called him “Michael Vick Plus.”

This progress leaves Hanna, the Village Academy coach, chuckling. He has coached dozens of college players and one who made the NFL, but he never believed Jackson’s game would translate. The coach watched in early November as Jackson dismantled one of best defenses in the last three decades in the New England Patriots, led by one of the best defensive minds ever in Bill Belichick.

He ended that game thinking back to 2016, when Jackson tore up his beloved Florida State for 362 yards and five touchdowns. He had texted his defensive coordinator right away: “It’s okay, man, we’re not terrible coaches!” Now, even if he still loses sleep every once in a while thinking about how to defend Lamar Jackson, it’s a comfort to know he’s not alone.

Adam Kilgore contributed reporting.

