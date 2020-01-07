The Terps (13-2, 2-1) had shown flashes of great potential, but they have endured some recent slip-ups, too. Now they have two straight solid outings against Big Ten foes, following Saturday’s 75-59 win against visiting Indiana, and they are slowly separating themselves in a congested conference.

AD

AD

Maryland mostly contained Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson, a force in the paint who can also hit shots from the perimeter, even though he led a late push by the Buckeyes. The Terps benefited from an early barrage of three-pointers, which allowed them to seize a first-half advantage that never disappeared.

After Jalen Smith’s thunderous dunk handed the Terps a 12-point lead with about a minute to go, the spectators inside Xfinity Center jumped to their feet. The rest of the game had become a formality, the Terps having sealed their impressive win and handed the Buckeyes their third straight defeat.

Maryland’s defense again shined, holding the Buckeyes to 31.3 percent shooting, and the Terps had one of their better shooting nights (45.7 percent). Wesson ran into foul trouble in the first half, which relegated him to the bench for the final five minutes. He finished the game with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting. Some of the Buckeyes’ other scorers struggled against Maryland, too, and Ohio State (11-4, 1-2) made only 5 of 27 three-point attempts.

AD

AD

Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. led the Terps with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half, but three of his teammates scored at least nine. Coach Mark Turgeon has seemingly settled on his starters — an experienced group along with freshman Donta Scott — and Maryland has enjoyed well-rounded production from players behind Cowan and Smith.

Maryland, which entered shooting 30.7 percent from behind the arc, hit 7 of 11 three-point attempts by six different players in the first half. Smith made two shots from deep, the fifth time this season he has hit multiple threes in a game.

Despite taking a 28-22 lead into halftime, the Terps were far from perfect in the first half. Maryland had 10 turnovers on its first 22 possessions — and then had only four turnovers in the second half. And in the game’s opening minutes, the Terps slipped into a familiar slump, but with even less early offensive success than usual.

AD

AD

Maryland didn’t score until Eric Ayala split a pair of free throws more than five minutes in, and it didn’t make a field goal until Smith made a three-pointer on the Terps’ next possession. Maryland had to rely on its defense to keep the Buckeyes from building more than an eight-point lead early, but eventually the Terps found their stride. They took their first lead on Serrel Smith Jr.’s three-pointer as they forced Ohio State into a four-minute drought.

The Terps forced the visitors into another shooting slump in the second half, with Ohio State missing 12 straight shots at one point. That defense carried them through the night, erasing the deficit from another slow start and propelling them to a meaningful victory.

AD