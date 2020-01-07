Washington has until Jan. 15, the last day to convert a player from a two-way contract to an NBA deal, to make the decision. In converting Pasecniks, though, the Wizards would be able to sign a new player to a two-way contract.

The return of Johnathan Williams, whose temporary contract with the team expired on Jan. 5, would be a likely scenario, according to several people with knowledge of the situation.

When injuries stacked up, the Wizards qualified for a hardship exception, then went to great lengths to bring in Williams, a 6-foot-9 forward who had been playing in Israel. In six games and four starts, Williams averaged 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, impressing the Wizards enough for the team to consider bringing him back.

Since the inception of the two-way contract in 2017, the Wizards have used it as an effective tool for advancing players through the system.

Last season, Jordan McRae played on a two-way deal and spent the majority of his time in the G League. This year, he has been a consistent scorer for the Wizards. Garrison Mathews, a rookie on a two-way contract, has recently logged time with the NBA club and helped the Wizards to their most successful week of the season with wins over the Miami Heat (Dec. 30) and the Denver Nuggets (Jan. 4). Mathews left Monday’s game early with a sprained right ankle but X-rays returned negative.

Pasecniks has emerged as another two-way success story, averaging 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games with the Wizards. Even if the team does not promote Pasecniks, he will remain with the franchise, either as a backup big when needed by the Wizards or developing with the G League’s Capital City Go-Go. This summer, Pasecniks, 24, will be a restricted free agent, which means the Wizards would be able to match any offer sheet he receives in free agency.

If the Wizards accomplish their mission and reward Pasecniks with an NBA contract, then the team must get creative in moving another player. That decision would likely be rooted in big-picture thinking.

Despite its current record, Washington has a young and promising core that will be expected to firm up the foundation in 2020-21 alongside cornerstones Bradley Beal and John Wall. Washington will likely have to prioritize the future, even though it could undercut its present rotation.

A rash of injuries, combined with the team’s philosophy to allow players to take as long as they feel is necessary to properly heal, has dwindled the manpower. Washington had seven of its top eight rotation players unavailable when the Wizards surprisingly shut down the Boston Celtics on Monday, 99-94.

Five rotation players are on the last year of their deal, indicating they could be out of the team’s long-term plans and possible candidates to move. Two are currently injured, coveted sharpshooter Davis Bertans and CJ Miles, though Bertans (quad injury) appears on track for a return to the court before the end of this week, according to several people familiar with the player’s rehabilitation.

Other expiring deals include defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II, who signed as a hardship exception before the Wizards waived a player to keep him around, and 33-year-old center Ian Mahinmi. Finally, there’s former all-star point guard Isaiah Thomas, who signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract with the team last summer.

Thomas, 30, chose Washington to revive his career after spending the previous two years rehabbing a painful hip injury, but his stop in the District appears temporary. The team will have Wall and Ish Smith in the point guard corps next year. While the Wizards have been content with Thomas’s production (13.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting), especially considering his minimum contract, Thomas will likely not be in their plans beyond this season.

