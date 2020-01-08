Here are five big Redskins’ roster questions as the offseason begins:

Can they bring back Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff along the offensive line?

The Redskins could bring their one or both of their best offensive linemen back for the 2020 season — or they could both be gone.

Seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams missed all of 2019 as he held out until the trade deadline and then was placed on the non-football injury list, stemming from his frustration with the team over what he said was a misdiagnosis of a cancerous growth on his scalp. The relationship between Williams and the organization seemed beyond repair, but there’s hope for a reconciliation under Rivera and with a new head athletic trainer in Ryan Vermillion, following the departures of Allen and longtime head trainer Larry Hess.

Scherff’s situation is a little more straightforward. The three-time Pro Bowl guard and former No. 5 overall draft pick is a free agent, and expected to garner a contract that would make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players at his position. The Redskins could try to sign Scherff to a long-term deal, place the franchise tag on him to keep him with the team for at least one more year, or let him walk in favor of a less expensive player, perhaps 2019 fourth-round draft pick Wes Martin.

Will they move on from Ryan Kerrigan and Josh Norman?

The organization has major decisions to make on a pair of high-priced veterans. Josh Norman is the second-highest-paid cornerback in the league and was benched down the stretch of the 2019 season. The team would save $12.5 million against the cap if he’s released before June 1, and his departure seemed a foregone conclusion before the hiring of Rivera, who coached Norman during the cornerback’s best seasons in Carolina.

The team could also decide to end a nine-year relationship with outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, which would save the team $11.7 million. Kerrigan finished the season on injured reserve after not missing a game in his first eight seasons. Washington has two young edge rushers in Ryan Anderson (a second-round pick in 2017) and Montez Sweat (first-rounder in 2019), and could consider drafting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick.

What’s next at the quarterback position?

Rivera declined to simply anoint Haskins as the Redskins’ future quarterback moving forward. Alex Smith said after the season that he still wants to play as he continues to recovers from a broken fibula and tibia, but he offered no specifics on a possible timeline for his return. Smith’s contract continues to weigh heavily on Washington’s salary cap, as the team would have $32.2 million in dead money if it released the 35-year old.

Both Colt McCoy and Case Keenum are free agents, and the team is likely to add another veteran quarterback.

“I think he can become a franchise-style quarterback,” Rivera said of Haskins. “It’s a process, though. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen overnight. Several years ago, we drafted [Cam Newton] as the No. 1 pick and we had a plan. What we’re trying to do right now is to develop that plan for [Haskins’] development as we go forward.”

Can they find stability at tight end?

The best friend of a young quarterback is a talented tight end — a big body that works shorter routes and can shield off defenders. Dwayne Haskins didn’t have that kind of security blanket as a rookie, with Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis missing all and most of the season, respectively, with concussions.

Adding tight end help should be an offseason priority as Reed has struggled to stay healthy and his seventh documented concussion could end his career. Davis turns 36 years old at the end of January and could also decide to retire and focus on a budding acting career. Eric Ebron seems to be the top tight end set to hit free agency among an average class this offseason. The Redskins could also address the position in the draft.

Can they add more playmakers?

The Redskins got a pleasant surprise in rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick, who established himself as the team’s top wide receiver with his sharp route running and deep speed. Steven Sims Jr., an undrafted rookie, flashed with his return ability and his work as a slot receiver in the season’s closing weeks.

But Washington will need to add playmakers on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense. Rivera’s Carolina teams featured players like Newton, Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen, each of whom ranked among the NFL’s best players at their respective positions.

One candidate to be let go at the receiver position is Paul Richardson, who inked a $40 million deal in free agency before the 2018 season, but landed on injured reserve both seasons. The team could decide to get out from under that contract after the six-year veteran managed 48 catches over two seasons.

