The men’s game will serve as the second match of the season for each program: Hoyas Coach Brian Wiese said his team would open two or three days earlier at Syracuse, while Terrapins Coach Sasho Cirovski said he is still planning his schedule.

AD

The teams are likely to face one another in this spring’s exhibition season as well, possibly at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds. They have met every regular season since 2014, but typically several weeks into the campaign.

AD

Last fall, Georgetown earned a 1-0 victory in College Park, improving to 4-1-1 in the past six meetings.

Cirovski said he is also working to arrange a match against Virginia at D.C. United’s Audi Field on Labor Day for the third consecutive season.

Last month, Virginia and Georgetown became the first teams from the D.C. region to collide in the College Cup final, a game decided in a penalty-kick tiebreaker following a 3-3 draw in Cary, N.C.

AD

Barring any pro defections, the Hoyas will return almost all of their top players, including forward Derek Dodson and central midfielder Jacob Montes (11 goals apiece), defensive midfielder Sean Zawadzki and goalkeepers Tomas Romero and Giannis Nikopolidis.

Montes (Portland), Zawadzki (Columbus) and Romero (Philadelphia) are eligible for MLS homegrown contracts, should they receive an offer from those respective clubs.

AD

Senior right back Dylan Nealis signed an MLS contract and will be among the top selections in Thursday’s draft.

Aside from Syracuse and Maryland, Georgetown’s nonconference schedule will include home games against UC Irvine, Denver, Virginia Commonwealth, George Washington and San Francisco. (Syracuse, Maryland and Denver were NCAA tournament teams in 2019.)

The other 10 matches are against Big East opponents.