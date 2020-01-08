Those deficiencies were in full view over the second half of the season, when Brady put up below-average numbers and the defending champion Patriots won only four of their final nine games, capped by a dismal 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Saturday’s wild-card game in which New England failed to score in the second half and got trampled by Titans running back Derrick Henry. It was the first time the Brady-Belichick Patriots exited a season without a playoff victory since 2010, and the first time they lost in the first round since a season before that.

Brady completed 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards and an pick-six interception that sealed the Titans’ victory late in the fourth quarter. Afterward, he was noncommittal about his future.

“Who knows what the future holds, I’ll leave it at that,” Brady said, adding that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire.

Wednesday’s Instagram post began by thanking the Patriots’ fans and also included a reference to Teddy Roosevelt.

“I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” Brady wrote.

He also seemed to suggest he would be back playing for someone in 2020.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” he wrote. “You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

