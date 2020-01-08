Tom Brady shed a sliver of light Wednesday on his plans, writing on Instagram that he still has “more to prove” in the “arena.”

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

Left unsaid was whether Brady, 42, still has anything left to prove with the New England Patriots, that team he has helped lead to six Super Bowl titles since entering the NFL in 2000. He’s about to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and his asking price for the 2020 season probably will be somewhere between $25 million and $35 million, an amount Patriots coach and chief decision-maker Bill Belichick might be loath to pay, considering his long-held aversion to overpaying for players and especially considering the team’s needs elsewhere.

Those deficiencies were in full view over the second half of the season, when Brady put up below-average numbers and the defending champion Patriots won only four of their final nine games, capped by a dismal 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Saturday’s wild-card game in which New England failed to score in the second half and got trampled by Titans running back Derrick Henry. It was the first time the Brady-Belichick Patriots exited a season without a playoff victory since 2010, and the first time they lost in the first round since a season before that.

Brady completed 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards and an pick-six interception that sealed the Titans’ victory late in the fourth quarter. Afterward, he was noncommittal about his future.

“Who knows what the future holds, I’ll leave it at that,” Brady said, adding that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire.

Wednesday’s Instagram post began by thanking the Patriots’ fans and also included a reference to Teddy Roosevelt.

“I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” Brady wrote.

He also seemed to suggest he would be back playing for someone in 2020.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” he wrote. “You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

