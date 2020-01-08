The Nationals, like most teams, prefer to avoid arbitration. The process could indicate some tension between the two sides, and hearings often harm relationships because a panel of arbiters chooses either the salary figure presented by the team, or the one presented by the player. They do not consider any other numbers. The Nationals hadn’t gone to arbitration with a player since 2015 (reliever Jerry Blevins) until last offseason (reliever Kyle Barraclough and Taylor).

The Nationals can still agree to new deals with those four players after the Friday afternoon deadline. In fact, the time between the deadline and the beginning of hearings in February is when most arbitration cases are avoided. But if the player and team can’t agree to a new contract before the hearing date, the case goes before the panel.

The Nationals had two hearings last offseason, but that doesn’t seem to indicate a change in their general approach. They avoided arbitration with two stars last year, third baseman Anthony Rendon and Turner, and there’s no reason to expect they won’t strike deals with any of the four players this year. The team has already avoided arbitration with reliever Hunter Strickland and utility infielder Wilmer Difo, who signed one-year deals worth $1.6 million and $1 million, respectively.

Here are the projected values for each arbitration-eligible National, according to MLB Trade Rumors (a trusted source with these figures):

Turner (second year): $7.5 million

Taylor (third year): $3.25 million

Elías (second year): $1.9 million

Ross (second year): $1.4 million

The Nationals’ top priority is Turner. The 26-year-old franchise shortstop postponed surgery on a broken right index finger last year to rush back and help turn the tide on a season that started 19-31. He essentially played with nine fingers and his offense still took a step forward (.850 on-base-plus-slugging percentage).

Even though he spent most of last year in Class AA Harrisburg, Taylor figures into the Nationals’ plans this season. The team needs a fourth outfielder and the 28-year-old brings elite defense as well as some pop in his bat. The Nationals need Taylor to become more consistent offensively, as has been the story of his last two seasons, but the outfielder showed in the postseason he may be able to actualize those adjustments.

The Nationals want to find out what they have in Elías, who was limited to three innings by two hamstring injuries after they acquired him at the trade deadline, and Ross, who turned in an up-and-down season after returning from Tommy John surgery and being bounced between the bullpen and rotation.

The Nationals’ offseason is almost finished, but even after they iron out details with Turner, Taylor, Elias and Ross — one-on-one or in front of a panel — they still have a little bit of work left to do. The team must address its last hole: Which right-handed hitter will platoon at first base with Eric Thames. Ryan Zimmerman would fit the profile.