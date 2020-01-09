“I think the night was stolen by DK,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said at Lincoln Financial Field after the game. “He just had a phenomenal night [and] showed you what he’s capable of looking like. He’s had a great season in his rookie year. But to have a night like that in the first chance ever in the playoffs, that was spectacular. He did some stuff that it’s hard to imagine anybody else doing.”

Metcalf’s rare combination of size, speed and leaping ability were on vivid display against the Eagles. He made a stretching catch of a third-quarter deep pass by Wilson, tumbled to the ground and got to his feet to reach the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown. And with the Seahawks clinging to a late lead, he soared to make a dazzling grab for a 36-yard gain on a third-and-10 play to allow Seattle to run out the clock.

“It was just amazing that he believed in me just to throw it up to me in that situation,” Metcalf said. “But I just had to go make a play.”

Carroll called the outcome-sealing play in Philadelphia an “exquisite throw and catch,” and added: “That was the most pretty football can look right there, at the most crucial time.”

Metcalf is exceptionally big, at 6 feet 4 and 229 pounds. He is exceptionally fast, with a time of 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting combine. But the Seahawks were able to get him late in the second round of the NFL draft, as the ninth wide receiver chosen, because some talent evaluators wondered about his level of production in college at Mississippi, about a neck injury he had suffered in his final collegiate season and about his agility and route-running skills.

These days, Metcalf is looking like a draft steal. He had 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season, and he showed against the Eagles that he can be a game-changing player.

“I’m blessed,” Metcalf said in Philadelphia, referencing his recovery from his neck injury. “I’ve got ‘Miracle’ tatted on my back because God performed a miracle in me in college. And so [it’s] not taking anything for granted, taking every practice, every rep, like it’s my last. I’m just excited to be part of this team, this organization.”

The Seahawks say that Metcalf has impressed his coaches and teammates all along as an eager learner and dedicated worker.

“I think if anything has shifted, his confidence is really there,” Carroll said. “He knows he can play this game at this level and he wants to be in the middle of it all. He’s got a great demeanor about that, too. He’s not yapping about wanting the football or calling for this or that. He just plays the game the way that you love guys to play it, with great work ethic and great focus. And he’s got marvelous talent. So he’s just getting going. I just think it’s been a really steady ascent kind of to this point. That was a huge game, obviously. But he’d been playing good football all year.”

Wilson said that he and Metcalf have “a special bond” forged initially during throw-and-catch sessions over the summer.

“He’s been special all year, one of the best rookies that’s come out,” Wilson said. “He’s got a nice little chip in his shoulder, too. I’m glad he’s on our team. That’s for sure. And he’s on our team for a long time. I think the great thing about him, more than anything else, is he’s always been professional since Day 1. Nothing happens by accident. His preparation — how he’s come in and prepared week in and week out even since the offseason, all the extra work, all the early mornings, throwing at 5:20 in the morning in the summertime — that’s what greatness looks like. And he’s done it.”

Wilson and veteran wideout Tyler Lockett, a 1,000-yard receiver during the regular season, make certain to speak to him on a weekly basis, and Metcalf said his confidence is on the rise.

“Having Tyler and Russ talk to me almost every week, it’s growing tremendously,” he said. “They’re trusting me a lot more.”

When the Seahawks reached consecutive Super Bowls in the 2013 and ’14 seasons, early in Wilson’s NFL career, they were all about a dominant defense led by the “Legion of Boom” secondary and the “Beast Mode” running of Marshawn Lynch. Wilson was known for his ability to make something out of nothing. But his receivers, mostly, were afterthoughts.

Nowadays, the Seahawks still take pride in being a run-first team. They ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing offense during the regular season. But Wilson is an MVP-caliber player. And now, with Metcalf’s emergence, the Seahawks also have a receiver to cause opposing defenses to take notice. Wilson said he congratulated Metcalf in the locker room in Philadelphia on the rookie’s performance, but also stressed the need to keep producing.