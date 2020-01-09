When Redskins owner Daniel Snyder hired Ron Rivera as head coach last week, he made it clear that Rivera would be the most powerful man in the organization and its primary voice. Since many coaches who are given such power often choose to hire general managers and vice presidents they know well, it makes sense that Rivera would want his own executive.

Around the time of Rivera’s hiring, the website Pro Football Talk reported that Schaffer had told people he was going to leave after April’s NFL Draft — a time when the contracts of many football executives expire.

A report on NFL.com said Carolina Panthers Executive Director of Player Finance Rob Rogers is a top candidate to replace Schaffer. Rivera, who was fired as Carolina’s head coach last month, has brought several assistant coaches and trainer Ryan Vermillion from the Panthers. Carolina’s general manager, Marty Hurney, has also been mentioned as a possibility for a position in Rivera’s front office.