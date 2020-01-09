When Redskins owner Daniel Snyder hired Ron Rivera as head coach last week, he made it clear that Rivera would be the most powerful man in the organization and its primary voice. Since many coaches who are given such power often choose to hire general managers and vice presidents they know well, it makes sense that Rivera would want his own executive.
Around the time of Rivera’s hiring, the website Pro Football Talk reported that Schaffer had told people he was going to leave after April’s NFL Draft — a time when the contracts of many football executives expire.
A report on NFL.com said Carolina Panthers Executive Director of Player Finance Rob Rogers is a top candidate to replace Schaffer. Rivera, who was fired as Carolina’s head coach last month, has brought several assistant coaches and trainer Ryan Vermillion from the Panthers. Carolina’s general manager, Marty Hurney, has also been mentioned as a possibility for a position in Rivera’s front office.
Rivera has suggested in recent days that he preferred to wait until after the draft before making a decision on the team’s front office executives, including Senior Vice President for Player Personnel Doug Williams, College Scouting Director Kyle Smith and Pro Scouting Director Alex Santos. But several league executives and player agents have said recently that they expected Rivera to bring in at least one of his own personnel people right away.