It’s the night before that might cause some issues. As of Thursday, forecasters are saying a gusty winter storm could dump up to 10 inches of snow on Green Bay starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into the night before moving out early Sunday morning, well before kickoff.
Things could change between now and then, however.
“The storm is still getting its act together, so we need to wait until it’s showing consistency and have a better confidence level for the eastern third of Wisconsin,” Tasos Kallas, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Ashwaubenon, Wis., told the Green Bay Press Gazette.
Should the storm come to fruition, the Packers likely will issue a call for shovelers to help dig out Lambeau Field’s lower-bowl seating areas (the upper decks, which are modern additions to a stadium that opened in 1957, feature heated areas that melt snow, and the field itself is warmed by an underground heating system). The team has done this numerous times, most recently in December ahead of a game against the Chicago Bears, paying $12 an hour to the 600 or so people who help out.
It’s really quite the production, with a conveyor belt whisking the snow down the concourse to the field, where it’s scooped up into dump trucks.
DIGGING OUT! 🧀Green Bay @packers 🏈fans spent part of the day shoveling snow at #Lambeau Field ahead of the next game this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Lw96pLKKxs— WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) December 4, 2019
The team allegedly had to start paying the shovelers in cash because people wouldn’t cash the team’s checks, instead taking them home and framing them.
There have been some infamously cold playoff games at Lambeau Field, notably the 1967 Ice Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys (temperatures around minus-15, wind chills at minus-36) and a January 2008 playoff game against the New York Giants (minus-1 degrees at kickoff).
Read more: