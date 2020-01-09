Insólito. pic.twitter.com/Y5OWQwEtgr— Daniel Álvarez Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) January 9, 2020
The brawl came after three players and Caribes Manager Jackson Melian had gotten the heave-ho the previous inning. After Niuman Romero and Alexi Amarista hit back-to-back home runs for Caribes, Cesar Valera was hit by a pitch and the benches cleared. Order was restored, or so it appeared, until the next inning.
Five batters were struck by pitches in the game and nine were ejected, with fines and suspensions likely. The most heavily punished likely will be Romero, who played in 144 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks between 2008 and 2009. Caribes won the day’s “undercard” by a 13-2 score.
